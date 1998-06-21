2 ACCUSED OF COUNTERFEITING CLOTHES

Cheektowaga police arrested two men on felony charges Saturday for selling fake brand-name clothing at a flea market.

Richard Wood, 53, of Burt, and Dunbar Smith, 49, of West Northrup Place in Buffalo, were charged with second-degree trademark counterfeiting after police were tipped off that a vendor at a flea market at 2500 Walden Ave. was selling clothing with fake brand names, according to Lt. James Morath.

Morath said he and Detective Gary Martz discovered vendors selling sweat shirts, sweat pants, shorts, T-shirts and windbreakers.

Morath and Martz, working in conjunction with William Rosica, a private investigator from Rochester, recovered more than $7,000 of counterfeit clothing.