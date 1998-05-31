MRS. SAMPLINSKI

A reception was given in Niagara Falls Country Club after the wedding of Amy A. Pelczynski and Stephen J. Samplinski at 2 p.m. Saturday in Christ the King Chapel at Canisius College. The Rev. A. Mark Illig of Pope John Paul II Residence heard the couple's vows.

Mr. and Mrs. Stanley L. Pelczynski, parents of the bride, and Mr. and Mrs. James E. Samplinski, the bridegroom's parents, are of Grand Island. After a trip to the Greek Islands, the newly married couple will be at home on Grand Island.

An accountant with Freed Maxick Sachs & Murphy, the bride is a graduate of Canisius College, where the bridegroom, a graduate of Purdue University, is working for a master of business administration degree. They are Grand Island High School graduates.

Mrs. Donovan

The wedding ceremony for Cheryl Anne Kennedy and Peter Harrison Donovan was performed by the Rev. Fabian J. Maryanski at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Mary Catholic Church, Gasport.

Christine and Patrick J. Kennedy of Lockport are the bride's parents and the bridegroom is the son of Laura and John Donovan of Newfane. A reception was given in Protocol Restaurant.

After traveling to Alaska, the newly married couple will make their home in Middleport.

The bride, a graduate of Niagara County Community College and Geneseo State College, is completing a master's degree in University at Buffalo. A graduate of Bryant & Stratton Business Institute, the bridegroom is a lineman with Bell Atlantic. He served in the Army and National Guard.

Mrs. Esquieres

Nora K. Meegan, daughter of Justin and Joan Meegan of Grand Island, was married to Ronald S. Esquieres at 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Christopher Catholic Church, Town of Tonawanda.

Monsignor Francis G. Weldgen performed the ceremony for the bride and the son of Edelito and Editha Esquieres of Edgewater, N.J. A reception was given in Holiday Inn, Grand Island. The newly married couple are traveling to Bermuda.

They will live in Baton Rouge, La., where they are employed by Exxon Chemical Co., the bride as an engineer in the planning section and the bridegroom as a financial analyst. They have master of business administration degrees from Georgia Institute of Technology. She is an alumna of University of Rochester and he is a Duke University graduate.

Mrs. Thomann

Amanda A. Racette of Williamsville became the bride of Dennis M. Thomann when they exchanged nuptial vows before the Rev. Donald Van Amburgh at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Vestal.

Richard L. and Cynthia A. Racette of Vestal are parents of the bride and Robert H. and Mary Ann Thomann of Williamsville are the bridegroom's parents. A reception was given in Romolo's, Binghamton. After traveling to Sedona, Ariz., and Las Vegas, Nev., the newly married couple will be at home in Williamsville.

A technical recruiter for Computer Task Group, the bride is a graduate of University at Buffalo. The bridegroom is attending Erie Community College North Campus and is a bartender in Mexican Joe's Restaurant.

Mrs. Woodford

Performing the marriage ceremony for Nicole L. Cox and Robert C. Woodford at 2 p.m. Saturday in Trinity Old Lutheran Church, Eggertsville, were the Rev. Richard B. Barbour and the bride's brother, the Rev. Bruce M. Cox of First Assembly of God, New Castle, Pa.

Mr. and Mrs. Bruce H. Cox of Amherst are the bride's parents. Janette DiBerardino of Depew and Richard Woodford of Amherst are the bridegroom's parents. A reception was given in Salvatore's Italian Gardens. The couple left for Las Vegas, Nev., where they will live.

The bride was an emergency medical technician and the bridegroom was an assistant communications manager with Rural/Metro Medical Services. She is a graduate of Erie Community College and he is a graduate of Buffalo State College.

Mrs. Thomasson

Performing the marriage ceremony for JoAnn Duffy and Michael Case Thomasson at 2 p.m. Saturday in Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, Orchard Park, was the Rev. Brian J. O'Connell of Providence Hospital, Washington, D.C., former president of Niagara University. A reception was given in the Quaker Room.

Janice A. Duffy of Orchard Park and the late George T. Duffy are parents of the bride, an alumna of Niagara who has a master's degree in French from University of Kentucky. The bridegroom, son of Alex and Marsha Thomasson of Lexington, Ky., is a graduate of Purdue University and received a master's degree from Savannah College of Art and Design. He is an animator with Hammond Communications Group, Lexington.

They will live in Lexington after a trip to Jamaica.

Mrs. Manke

St. Gerard Catholic Church was the setting Saturday at 1 p.m. for the wedding of Kristine M. Yetter and David C. Manke. The Rev. Joseph P. Badding heard their vows.

The bride is the daughter of Patricia M. Yetter of Town of Tonawanda and stepdaughter and daughter of Carol and Donald J. Yetter Jr. of West Seneca. The bridegroom is the son and stepson of Carol and Samuel Rybat of Cheektowaga and son of the late John F. Manke. A reception was given in Sheraton Hotel Buffalo before the couple left for Jamaica.

A graduate of Kenmore West High School, the bride attends University of Nevada at Reno. The bridegroom, a Cleveland Hill High School alumnus, attends Western Nevada Community College. He is a bartender in Pinon Plaza Hotel and Casino.

Mrs. Gates

St. Louis Catholic Church was the setting Saturday at 2 p.m. for the wedding of Jennifer L. Maze and Andrew M. Gates, who exchanged vows before Monsignor Robert A. Mack and the Rev. Charles Jagodzinski of St. Francis High School.

A reception was given in Orchard Park Country Club for the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert E. Maze of Elma and the son and stepson of Mr. and Mrs. William C. Gates of Hamburg and son of the late Judith A. Gates.

After a trip to Aruba, the couple will be at home in Hamburg. The bride is a graduate of Iroquois Central High School and St. Bonaventure University. The bridegroom was graduated from St. Francis High School and Canisius College. They are employed by Ernst & Young, she as a consultant and he as audit manager.