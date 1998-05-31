ANOTHER GRACELAND ATTRACTION

If you're looking for a reason to go back to Graceland, here it is: the Memphis, Tenn., mansion that was Elvis Presley's home has opened another room to visitors.

On Mother's Day, the proprietors opened Presley's mother's bedroom for the first time, the first room added to the tour since the kitchen in 1995. The new addition, on the first floor, was used by Gladys Presley and her husband, Vernon. The bedroom was Mrs. Presley's from the time Elvis bought the white-columned, Georgian-style house in 1957 until her death the following year. Graceland attracts more than 700,000 visitors a year.

Relief for young drivers

Travelers under 25 years old sometimes have trouble renting a car because agencies either refuse to rent to them or assess a surcharge. The rental companies defend their policies by saying younger drivers pose a higher risk.

But young drivers may find help at a Web site that tries to keep track of agencies, both independent and franchises, that don't assess such a charge. The site, BreezeNet's Guide to Airport Rental Cars, is at http://www.bnm.com and has a section called "Under 25 auto renting." Click on it and find a list of 26 cities where there's hope for young adult drivers.

Travelers rate the airlines

How the 10 major U.S. airlines ranked in the 8th annual "quality index" (based on punctuality, fares, mishandled baggage and 16 other factors), conducted by Wichita State University and the University of Nebraska at Omaha:

1. Southwest

2. Alaska

3. Continental

4. American

5. United

6. Delta

7. Northwest

8. America West

9. TWA

10. US Airways

(Note: This is the 3rd straight year Southwest finished highest.)

Play Ball

Minor-league baseball's resurgence is the focus of a trip to the revival's wellspring -- Durham, N.C., setting of the 1988 movie "Bull Durham."

Smithsonian Study Tours' June 18-21 visit for 30 fans will be led by Bruce Adams and Margaret Engel, authors of "Ballpark Vacations." On deck are a Durham Bulls game in the club's new stadium, a visit to Winston-Salem to see the Warthogs play and then back to the original Bulls park for a college summer league game.

There will be meals with baseball experts, including Lawrence "Crash" Davis -- model for the Kevin Costner role. Land-only price is $725 per person, twin (singles $850; children with adult $595). Covered are three nights at the Durham Mariott, three breakfasts, lunches and dinners. Call (202) 357-4700.

Randolph to host festival

RANDOLPH - The annual Randolph Arts and Crafts Festival is set for next weekend in this Chautauqua County village, in the heart of Western New York's Amish country.

More than 60 artisans will be displaying and selling their wares on both Saturday and Sunday. The downtown will be closed to traffic with vendors situated on Bank and Main streets. In addition, visitors can take carriage rides, view antique tractor and engine displays, enjoy wine tasting and a ducky derby race.