MAJOR MONET EXHIBIT COMING IN 1999

Besides being a great artist, Claude Monet was a gifted landscape designer, whose lush garden at Giverny, with its splendid water lily pond, provided the subject material for many of his colorful late paintings.

Twenty-two of those works will come to Buffalo next year for a special exhibition the Albright-Knox Art Gallery calls "a cultural milestone" topping any show it has presented in the past.

"Monet at Giverny: Masterpieces From the Musee Marmottan" will run from May 23 through Aug. 29, 1999, and is expected to draw record crowds.

Organized by the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, the Albright-Knox and the Phoenix Art Museum, the exhibit will closely follow completion of the Buffalo gallery's $6.5 million interior renovation, which began Jan. 1.

It will be the gallery's first exhibition of the French Impressionist's paintings, which are scattered in museums around the world.

"Monet at Giverny" features oils from Paris' renowned Marmottan Museum, which owns the largest collection of Monets.

They were bequeathed to the museum in 1966 by the artist's youngest son, Michel. The selection coming to the Albright-Knox includes canvasses Monet completed between 1903 and his death in 1926 at Giverny, outside Paris.

The works were inspired by the pond dotted with water lilies and spanned by a Japanese bridge, as well as his home, the flowers in his garden and its rose-trellised path.

"These landscapes of water and reflections have become an obsession," Monet confided to a friend in 1908.

The painter explored the variations of color and the effects of light on his pond and garden at different seasons of the year and hours of the day.

In the process, he produced distinctly modern color effects that heralded the advent of abstract expressionism.

Monet's drawing power in America was demonstrated in 1995, when 950,000 people flocked to the Art Institute of Chicago to view 159 works -- the largest group of Monets ever assembled.

Tickets were in such demand that scalpers were getting six times the face value, and the institute earned enough money to cover two straight deficits and stay in the black for years to come.

The Albright-Knox is expected to trumpet the exhibit in a regional marketing campaign similar to those mounted for two previous blockbusters, "The William S. Paley Collection" in 1995 and "Celebrating Calder" in 1996. Those two shows drew a combined 120,000 visitors.

"We take great pride in making these beautiful paintings available to the public," said Douglas G. Schultz, Albright-Knox executive director.

Like the Paley and Calder shows, the Monet exhibit will be sponsored by M&T Bank. Ticket sales to members will begin March 1. General admission tickets will be available April 1.

The show also will travel to Montreal and Phoenix in 1999.