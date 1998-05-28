GINGRICH PROVES HE'S NO DIPLOMAT -- AGAIN

House Speaker Newt Gingrich's free-lance politicking -- disguised as free-lance diplomacy -- might help his political career at home. But it does nothing to help the deadlocked Middle East peace process.

To the contrary, Gingrich has diluted U.S. leverage by contradicting the Clinton administration. In the process, he has no doubt made it harder for Israelis and Palestinians to narrow their differences.

That is always the risk when members of Congress take off on foreign missions. Most, however, are prudent enough to understand what's at stake. They refrain from incendiary comments.

That kind of prudence is warranted for any member, but it's especially imperative when the government tourist happens to be speaker of the House, whose words carry extra weight.

Somehow, Gingrich has never seemed to grasp that fact, as evidenced by his habit of repeatedly shooting from the lip.

This time, the stakes are especially high as the peace talks hang in limbo.

With the unofficial release of its plan to have Israel turn over another 13 percent of West Bank territory, Washington took a bold step to try to move the talks off of dead center. In exchange for more territory, Yasser Arafat's Palestinian Authority was to crack down harder on violent extremists.

That formula -- land for Palestinians, security for Israel -- is the cornerstone of the peace process. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright has been struggling to preserve that process as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tried to back away from prior government commitments.

For her efforts in trying to make the formula work, Albright has been branded by Gingrich as "an agent for the Palestinians" who's "been in fancy hotels too long and out of touch with reality."

That kind of insulting, inflammatory rhetoric should be beneath the dignity of a speaker of the House. But if dignity is not an issue with him, the impact of his words should be.

After Netanyahu brought his appeal to the United States earlier this month, there was speculation that he eventually would find a way to accomplish the 13 percent pullback. There was the reasonable hope that, after waiting a suitable period to make it clear he wasn't caving in to Washington and with a few fig-leaf conditions added, he would agree and the peace process would get back on track.

That seems far less likely now that Gingrich has made it appear that there is not solid U.S. support for the plan. Despite his attempts to smooth things over in a meeting with Arafat, the end result is that the Israeli government is much more likely to dig in its heels.

Saying that "Israel alone" should determine security arrangements -- a Netanyahu stance echoed by Gingrich -- will accomplish no more than insisting that Palestinians alone should determine their land needs. It is a tradeoff that will require the assent of both sides if it's to work. That's the essence of negotiation, and Gingrich should know that.

The speaker would have done all sides a favor by saying something constructive -- or by simply not speaking at all.