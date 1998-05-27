WATCHING SABRES-CAPS GAME CAN GIVE CLINTON MORE THAN JUST A LESSON IN HOCKEY

Dear Mr. President:

I understand you attended your first National Hockey League game Monday, a 3-2 overtime victory by the hometown Washington Capitals over the Buffalo Sabres.

Since you weren't glued to a TV in one of those fancy MCI Center boxes, one assumes you couldn't catch all the rule explanations from game analysts. If so, you're probably more confused than a grand juror in the Monica Lewinsky case.

The first thing to remember is that the referee, in Monday's case Kerry Fraser, has more power than an independent counsel. He has videotape equipment to determine if players are illegally in the goal crease after a score.

But he isn't looking for the truth, and he loses power if he goes upstairs. If he doesn't want to look at the evidence, he doesn't have to.

This may make you wonder why the NHL has instant replay. Apparently, it's for entertainment value so TV analysts like CBC's Don Cherry and ESPN's Darren Pang can explain how wrong the officials are.

Cherry had a field day Monday. CBC carried a tape in which the Sabres were arguing with Fraser about the goal by Peter Bondra. They questioned whether it was scored by an illegal high stick and didn't realize that he was in the crease. Hearing that audio, Cherry was succinct.

"Then they're all stupid," he said.

If you're not familiar with Cherry, Mr. President, think of Sam Donaldson with a real attitude. Cherry is prone to exaggeration, which can be fun when he's complimenting players whom fans love. On Monday, he canonized the Sabres' Michael Peca. It was the closest that Cherry has been to being right all season.

Cherry also is a real patriot. Usually his patriotism is directed at extolling the virtues of Canadian players over Europeans. But on Memorial Day, he did say how much he loves the United States.

You might have been surprised, Mr. President, to see that the referees are voluntarily miked by ESPN. The audio is played on delay so viewers won't be subjected to the kind of expletives that President Nixon made famous on his tapes.

The NHL might review this policy after Monday, because the evidence against Fraser was pretty damning. He refused to look at the controversial goal by Bondra after clearly saying that there was no problem in the crease. Later, he also accused the Sabres' goaltender, Dominik Hasek, of taking a dive after being brushed by Bondra. The only penalty called was against Hasek for throwing his blocker.

Once again, the ESPN and CBC guys disagreed with Fraser, who came off looking about as objective and arrogant as your buddy Kenneth Starr.

Not to say that Fraser made only bad calls against the Sabres. He also missed an ugly butt end of the stick delivered to a Cap by the Sabres' Miroslav Satan. And a penalty against the Capitals' Adam Oates in the final two minutes -- which led to Matthew Barnaby's game-tying goal -- sure looked like an attempt to make up for the bad calls against the Sabres.

Of course, the home teams usually get the calls in most sports. Did you see the Indiana Pacers' Reggie Miller push away Michael Jordan -- yes, St. Michael -- before hitting his game-winning basket against visiting Chicago on Monday?

Mr. President, I hear you exited before the hockey game ended with Todd Krygier beating Hasek from the slot area. Krygier's from Buffalo, but he plays for Washington. It made for a nice story, but the ESPN and CBC guys didn't seem to realize the irony of it.

They also didn't seem to realize that the Capitals' goal came after the referees failed to call icing -- a call that would have negated the play.

ESPN and CBC didn't bring the Krygier human interest story or the icing up, either, because they were in such a hurry to get off the air after overtime. Why?

Well, Mr. President, TV ratings in the States for hockey are pretty poor, and the absence of a Canadian team is going to hurt ratings up north. If Detroit and Buffalo make the finals, even ESPN's claim that it has the "exclusive rights" to the final will be bogus, because both border cities can get CBC and many fans prefer it. Since the primary viewership comes from the cities whose teams are involved, a Buffalo-Detroit final could hurt ratings.

You're right, Mr. President. The game really is much more exciting in person. I've said before that the difference between TV coverage and being there is greater in hockey than in any other professional sport.

By the way, the questionable missed icing call was brought up by Brian Blessing and Mike Robitaille, who co-host a post-game show on the Empire Sports Network. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff also brought it up during a televised press conference after the game.

That's right, the coaches have to talk to the press after every game no matter how much they'd like to avoid it. You could tell it was practically killing Ruff not to blame Fraser for the loss. The press conferences can be quite entertaining, too. On Monday, Washington coach Ron Wilson suggested that Barnaby's celebration after he sent the game into overtime inspired his players.

This is the same Ron Wilson who inspired the Sabres in Game 1 by calling them "chicken----" during a practice session in which he was miked by a Washington television station. You'd think a coach or any official in Washington would be smart enough to avoid being taped. A conspiracy theorist might suggest that Wilson wanted the Sabres to hear his comment.

His blasting of Barnaby seemed cheap. But I'm sure, Mr. President, I don't have to tell you that Wilson isn't the first guy to be guilty of hypocrisy in Washington.

Sincerely,

Alan Pergament