O'NEILL'S HOMER HELPS YANKEES WIN AGAIN

CHICAGO -- Even when they don't play well, the Yankees usually win these days.

Andy Pettitte was wild again Tuesday night. New York failed to hold 1-0 and 3-2 leads.

No matter. Paul O'Neill hit a three-run homer that erased an eighth-inning deficit and New York won for the ninth time in 10 games, beating the Chicago White Sox, 7-5.

"Pettitte was not very good," Yankees manager Joe Torre said. "He walked a high wire all over the park, but managed to get the double plays."

New York, which backed Pettitte with a pair of double plays, improved to 35-10, the third-best in Yankees history and tied for the fifth best in the AL.

"This is a good Yankee ballclub. We sent out a kid right out of college to face a guy who pitched in the World Series," White Sox manager Jerry Manuel said. "When battling those type of odds, we're going to stay positive."

Jim Parque, a 22-year-old left-hander who became the first 1997 draft pick in the majors, was gone by the time Chuck Knoblauch doubled off Keith Foulke (1-1) in the eighth.

With the Yankees trailing 4-3, Derek Jeter was hit by a pitch and O'Neill followed with his fourth homer of the season.

"I was waiting for a strike," O'Neill said. "He doesn't want to walk me."

Parque, who played for UCLA last season, allowed two runs and five hits in four-plus innings.

"I was nervous," he said. "When I first walked on the field, I thought I'd been in a major league stadium before but never played in one. I smiled."

Tribe gets 200th win at the Jake

CLEVELAND -- The Detroit Tigers hope they have as much success in their new stadium as the Cleveland Indians enjoy at Jacobs Field.

Maybe someday they can pay back the Indians for all the beatings they've endured.

Travis Fryman jolted his former team with a controversial homer, as the Indians defeated the Tigers, 9-2, for their 200th victory at the Jake since it opened in 1994.

The Tigers are trying to build momentum for the opening of their new stadium, which they hope will be ready for the 2000 season. They fell to 3-24 at Jacobs Field as the Indians improved to 200-110 (.645) at the ballpark -- with about one out of every eight coming against the Tigers.

"I really feel if we played a couple of more games here, we'd be all right," said Tigers manager Buddy Bell, who played for and coached the Indians when they occupied an old stadium known as the Mistake by the Lake.

The new place has been nothing but a headache for the Tigers. Detroit had won nine of 12 before getting swept in this two-game series.

"Buddy would enjoy it if the situation were reversed," Indians manager Mike Hargrove said of his good friend and counterpart.

With the Indians already leading 4-0 in the fourth, Fryman hit a shot to the top of the 19-foot wall in left off starter Tim Worrell (2-6). A fan reached over the yellow home run line and appeared to catch the ball and carry it over the fence.

Bell came out to argue with Rich Garcia, the same umpire who ruled a ball hit by New York's Derek Jeter was a homer in Game One of the 1996 AL championship series. Jeffrey Maier, a 12-year-old fan, had clearly carried it over the right-field wall at Yankee Stadium.

"I couldn't really tell, and I haven't seen the replay," Bell said. "But I had to go out and ask them what was going on."

This time, replays showed the fan missed and the ball cleared the fence on its own. In any event, Fryman's eighth homer made it 5-0 and hastened the exit of Worrell (2-6), who allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Around the horn

Scott Erickson (5-5) gave up one run and five hits in eight innings, and Joe Carter homered as the Orioles completed a 3-8 road trip with an 8-3 victory over the Mariners. Lenny Webster and Roberto Alomar each had two RBIs for the Orioles, who have won three of four following a nine-game losing streak. Cal Ripken got his 1,475th RBI, tying Billy Williams for 32nd on the career list. Carter's homer was his 382nd, tying him with Jim Rice and Frank Howard for 32nd on the career list. . . . Mike Stanley drove in three runs with a homer and a double, and the Blue Jays extended their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 5-2 victory over the Red Sox. Juan Guzman (3-6), staked to a 4-0 first-inning lead, allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings. Randy Myers pitched a perfect ninth for his 12th save. . . . Rookie Rolando Arrojo (7-3) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings as the Devil Rays beat the Athletics, 7-2.