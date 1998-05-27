CHALLENGE ISSUED FOR AIDS WALK

Bush Industries is challenging all businesses in Chautauqua County to donate $500 or more to AIDS Walk '98, scheduled for Saturday and will match the other donations.

Chautauqua County Executive Mark Thomas and Jamestown High School principal Benjamin Gustafson are co-chairmen of the walk, which begins at 11 a.m. at Jamestown Community College. Registration gets under way at 10 a.m.

After the walk, the Chautauqua County AIDS Coalition will be host to a party featuring bands, food and drink. The party is free to all walkers.

AIDS Community Services of Western New York serves people around the region affected by HIV or AIDS, providing case management, support groups, prevention education and professional training. For more information, call 664-7855.