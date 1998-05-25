RUSSIAN COAL MINERS LIFT RAIL BLOCKADES

Striking coal miners lifted all blockades along the vital Trans-Siberian railway Sunday after Russian officials promised to pay back wages and help the workers find new jobs, news reports said.

The decision to clear the tracks in the Siberian region of Kemerovo appeared to resolve the most serious of a wave of strikes that began two weeks ago, stranding more than 600 trains nationwide.

But coal miners in the northern city of Inta continued their protest, and strikers in Kemerovo said they would continue their pickets along the railroad until they are satisfied their terms will be met, the Interfax news agency reported.

Thousands of Russia's half-million coal miners began scattered strikes earlier this month, complaining that they hadn't been paid for months. Nearly all cargo moves by rail in Russia, and the miners' blockades caused losses of up to $30 million, the Railway Ministry said.