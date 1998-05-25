POP MUSIC NOTES

Thursday at the Square will resume this week in Lafayette Square with Switch, with opening artists Flipside and Legends of Rock-n-Roll, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Doors for Kiss the Summer Hello, an outdoor bash with 11 live bands, will open at 11 a.m. today at The Pier, 325 Fuhrmann Blvd. The show will feature national recording artists Meredith Brooks, 98 Degrees, Allure, the Tuesdays, Xscape, Joee, S.O.A.P., C and C Music Factory, Color Me Badd, Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock. Local artists McCarthyizm and C.O. Jones also will perform.

Veteran rocker Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will perform at 9 p.m. Friday in Letchworth Pines, Route 19A, Portageville.

Recording artists Plaster Sandals will play at 11 p.m. Saturday in Nietzsche's, 248 Allen St.

Other performances in Nietzsche's will include bluegrass fiddler Dick Soldberg at 8 p.m. Thursday, followed by Yummy and Orange Sunshine at 10:30 p.m., and McCarthyizm at 11 p.m. Friday.

The final concert in the Grosvenor Concert Series will feature jazz by the Doug Gaston Quartet, at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday in the Mason O. Damon Auditorium of the Central Library on Lafayette Square.

The Jazz Mandolin Project will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Tralfamadore Cafe, 100 Theater Place. The Tralf also will present "Swingin' With the Trio," featuring Michael Civisca, at 8 p.m. Friday and jazz guitarist Mike Stern at 8 p.m. next Monday.

Koller Michaels, a vocal-bass duo of George Koller and Julie Michaels, will conclude the Notes Across the Border Series at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Calumet Arts Cafe, 56 W. Chippewa St.

Mohawk Place, at 47 E. Mohawk St., will welcome recording artists Twistin' Tarantulas, along with the Frantic Flattops, at 11 p.m. Friday.

The club also will present local act Animal Planet at 11 p.m. Saturday and recording artists Firewater at 9 p.m. Sunday.