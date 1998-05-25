ITALIAN MOB BOSS IS RECAPTURED

A fugitive Italian mob boss in a wheelchair was recaptured Sunday in a village in southern Spain after an escape that embarrassed the Italian government.

The capture of Pasquale Cuntrera, 63, was a "point of honor" for Italian law enforcement, which has gone through "moments of great bitterness" recently, Italian Interior Minister Giorgio Napolitano said.

Cuntrera fled Italy just days before an appeals court upheld his conviction and 21-year sentence for running an international drug ring. He had been free pending the verdict.

Cuntrera was recognized by officers from Italy's Carabinieri paramilitary police and arrested in the resort of Fuengirola on Spain's southern coast, a spokesman for the Carabinieri told Italian state television.

When Cuntrera was extradited to Italy from Venezuela in 1992, authorities said he ran a huge drug smuggling and money-laundering operation.