FIRST, BE SURE YOU UNDERSTAND THE QUESTION

When it comes to sex and kids, parents never know what question or situation they'll encounter. But experts say three steps can help you cope.

First, before answering, try to clearly understand what your child is asking. When he asks, "Where did I come from?" the answer he really may be looking for is "Omaha."

Second, know your own values and let them guide your reaction.

Third, ask yourself, "What message do I want to send to my child?"

Consider this scenario adapted from the Sexuality Information and Education Council Web site. (Other scenarios can be found at www.siecus.org.)

Your 4-year-old asks, "Mommy, why don't I have a penis?"

Step 1: Find out what she is really asking.

She may be asking:

What's the difference between boys and girls?

Is there something wrong with me?

Did I have a penis and something happened to it?

Your response could be:

What do you think?

Do you know what you do have?

Are you wondering why girls don't have a penis?

I don't have one, either. What brings up this question?

Step 2: Now that you know what she's really asking, you can answer her question more directly. But before you answer think about:

Your own values and attitudes about sexuality.

How much factual information you want to give her.

How much factual information she can understand at this age.

Remember:

Both boys and girls have questions about their bodies.

It's important to teach boys and girls about the anatomy of both sexes and why they are different.

It's all right to say: "I don't know how I want to answer that question right now. Let me think about it and answer you later." But do go back and answer it.

Don't lecture. A simple, direct answer in a conversational tone is most effective.

Step 3: Decide on your response.

Sample conversation:

Child: Why don't I have a penis?

Parent: Do you have any ideas about that?

Child: Because I didn't grow one yet?

Parent: No. Girls don't have a penis because their bodies are different from boys'. You have something else. You have a vagina.

Child: But will I ever have a penis?

Parent: No, you'll always have a vagina. Why do you want to have a penis?

Child: Because I want to pee standing up.

Parent: Well, girls have a special opening for going to the bathroom. I know it looks like fun to pee standing up, but girls have their own special bodies that make them different from boys.

Where to find help

Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States, 130 W. 42nd St., Suite 350, New York, N.Y. 10036-7802; (212) 819-9770. Offers pamphlets, books and an informative Web site, www.siecus.org.

Some books:

"How Babies Are Made" by Andrew C. Andry and Steven Schepp (Little, Brown, $11.95). Delicate picture book teaching children 3 and older how living creatures -- including mommies and daddies -- reproduce.

"Where Did I Come From?" by Peter Mayle (Carol Publishing Group, $9.95). Explains fundamentals of anatomy, intercourse, orgasm, fertilization, pregnancy and birth.

"What's Happening to Me?" by Peter Mayle (Carol Publishing Group, $9.95). A similar book about puberty.

"The What's Happening to My Body? Book for Girls" and "The What's Happening to My Body? Book for Boys," both by Lynda Madaras (Newmarket Press, $11.95). Guides for boys and girls about puberty.

"Talking With Your Child About Sex," by Mary S. Calderone and James W. Ramey (Ballantine Books, $4.99). A parent's guide.

-- Eric Adler