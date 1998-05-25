Peter Williams drove a bad bargain in the heat of that long-ago Washington summer.

For $300, a decent enough sum at the time, the 21-year-old signed away three more years of his life to take the place of another man as a Union soldier in the Civil War.

George Sherriff walked away from the battles and the bloodshed. Peter Williams walked right into them.

He already had served out an earlier enlistment, which had taken him to Bull Run, Cold Harbor and Gettysburg. The war would end before this three-year hitch was up; for him, it would end at Petersburg, Va., where he was shot in the leg in battle and lived through an uprising after President Abraham Lincoln was shot.

Fifty-four years would pass before the gentle strains of "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot" would bid Pvt. Peter Williams farewell in Bethel African and Methodist Church in Olean. Still more would go by before his country paused to dedicate a formal national memorial to the service he and other soldiers like him performed in a cause that swirled around them.

From July 15 through July 18, descendants of the United States Colored Troops and Sailors will gather in the District of Columbia, where Williams drove his personal bad bargain but helped gain freedom for his people. On the final day of the gathering, after tributes in Congress and Arlington National Cemetery, the African-American Civil War Memorial and "Spirit of Freedom" bronze sculpture will be dedicated.

Madeline O. Scott of Amherst will be there with her family to honor Williams' memory and those of other Western New York "Colored Troops" who fought in the Civil War.

"You wonder what was in their minds, the ones that had been free all along and the ones that had been slaves," said the Olean native who has researched ancestors, old family friends and others among the 235,000 African-Americans who fought in the bloody battles that ended slavery and preserved the United States.

Records show 4,125 African-Americans from New York State, many from the large cities, enlisted in the Union Army. Even before the state began recruiting for three divisions of "Colored Troops," though, Massachusetts' famed "Glory" unit had signed on 16 African-Americans from Buffalo.

"There's a lot of men from Western New York who joined the 54th Massachusetts, because they were out looking for guys very early on," said Benedict R. Maryniak, a local Civil War historian.

But more than two dozen African-Americans also enlisted from the small rural communities of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. Others, like Williams, settled there after the war, where some became members of an integrated Grand Army of the Republic veterans' post in Olean.

Mrs. Scott has been gathering their stories and copies of their National Archives records to make sure they will be among the 209,000 names gathered so far for the memorial wall.

"They're probably there already, but to be on the safe side, my sister and I have been sending them in," she explained.

Some of the local enlistees came from around Scio, where 1860 census records show "they were all farmers, farm laborers, or worked in a sawmill," Mrs. Scott said.

Others came from Olean, Friendship, Ellicottville or Randolph. They served in the 20th, 26th or 31st U.S. Colored Troops, in New York regiments led by white colonels with white staff officers.

Peter Williams came to Olean in 1878 and became a city laborer. In his later years, his eyesight failed him; he asked Charles and Emmer Cady, Mrs. Scott's grandparents, to move into his home and care for him and eventually bequeathed them his house.

Henry Johnson, a 31st New York foot soldier born in Maryland, also reached Olean in the 1870s and opened a barber shop on West Union Street.

"He belonged to the church that I was raised in," Mrs. Scott said. "They all did."

Her own ancestors also fought for the Union. On her mother's side, Edward Peterson -- listed as 11 years old in the 1860 census of the Town of Scio -- was among the youngest.

"I know he was only 13 or 14 years old when he went," she said. "He played the fife. He was in the Wellsville Parade for years."

On her father's side, Robert and Stephen Busby enlisted in Michigan and Ohio units at the ages of 38 and 44.

"These two were slaves, but not at that time," she added. "They were born slaves in West Virginia, but they were free at the time, but I don't know how."

Robert, one story goes, was taken along when his master left the tobacco plantation for service in the Confederate Army, but escaped and served two years with the 116th U.S. Colored Troops around Nashville. Stephen joined the 102nd U.S. Colored Troops and saw some of the last fighting of the Civil War in South Carolina.

John Peterson, an Allegany County ancestor, died as a member of the 54th Massachusetts. One account says he was on a bridge that was blown up during a skirmish at Point Lookout, Va., but Mrs. Scott said "my aunt told me he was a guard in a prison camp in Washington and a Confederate soldier snuck up on a catwalk and killed him; I don't know that's true."

Joseph Norris, Mortimer and George Wright, Edward Gilbert, George Bliss, Aaron Gayton, the names role on. Irenus Palmer of Hinsdale won promotion to first sergeant with the 5th Massachusetts Cavalry on the day after Christmas in 1863 and died in Olean a year after the end of World War I. Abram Maybee also made first sergeant, high rank for an African-American. He too rests now, beneath Western New York soil.

Maybee, in particular, left a gentle legacy -- one of music rather than warfare. His homemade banjo, center of more than a few of the folk tales that still linger in his hometown, has been restored by the Ellicottville Historical Society.

Separated from his family in 1850 as they moved from Syracuse to Canada, Maybee was just 10 when a prosperous Ellicottville farmer saw him sitting on a fence.

"Would you like to come with me?" Lewis Coit asked the boy, who earned his last name by answering simply, "Maybe."

Raised by the Coits as one of their own children, Maybee enlisted in 1864 and was wounded twice. He played banjo with a circus after the war but eventually returned to open an Ellicottville barber shop. The Historical Society also has ensured his name will be on the Washington memorial.

Mrs. Scott will make sure of that, as she will for other local "colored troops" and such white officers as Olean's Cornelius Schemerhorn, veteran of more than a dozen major battles and commander of the 5th New York Infantry Regiment in the 32nd U.S. Colored Troops.

She will be backed up by two sisters from Olean, a cousin from Jamestown and still more cousins from Texas, California, Virginia, Maryland and the State of Washington.

"We're having T-shirts made," she said.

And wearing their hearts on their sleeves.