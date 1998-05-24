THE ALMANAC
Sunday, May 24
Same Date Last Year
Maximum temperature .... 68
Minimum temperature .... 46
Character of day .... Mostly sunny
Daylight Hours
Sunrise today .... 5:44
Sunset today .... 8:40
Sunrise tomorrow .... 5:43
Length of day .... 14 hrs./56 min.
Moonrise today .... 5:15 a.m.
Moonset today .... 7:20 p.m.
Data at 8 p.m. yesterday
Temperature .... 62
Humidity .... 42 %
Wind velocity .... SW-10
High this date/1922....88
Low this date/1963 ....31
Some climatic data not available at press time.]
Saturday, May 23
Temperatures
High .... 70
Low .... 43
Lake temperature .... 56
Buffalo Temperatures
1 am 49 9 am 54 5 pm 69
2 am 48 10 am 58 6 pm 69
3 am 45 11 am 61 7 pm 68
4 am 44 noon 63 8 pm 62
5 am 44 1 pm 65 9 pm 59
6 am 43 2 pm 67 10 pm 56
7 am 46 3 pm 68 11 pm 55
8 am 50 4 pm 69 Midnt 54
Precipitation
Yesterday .... None
Share this article