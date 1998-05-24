THE ALMANAC

Sunday, May 24

Same Date Last Year

Maximum temperature .... 68

Minimum temperature .... 46

Character of day .... Mostly sunny

Daylight Hours

Sunrise today .... 5:44

Sunset today .... 8:40

Sunrise tomorrow .... 5:43

Length of day .... 14 hrs./56 min.

Moonrise today .... 5:15 a.m.

Moonset today .... 7:20 p.m.

Data at 8 p.m. yesterday

Temperature .... 62

Humidity .... 42 %

Wind velocity .... SW-10

High this date/1922....88

Low this date/1963 ....31

Some climatic data not available at press time.]

Saturday, May 23

Temperatures

High .... 70

Low .... 43

Lake temperature .... 56

Buffalo Temperatures

1 am 49 9 am 54 5 pm 69

2 am 48 10 am 58 6 pm 69

3 am 45 11 am 61 7 pm 68

4 am 44 noon 63 8 pm 62

5 am 44 1 pm 65 9 pm 59

6 am 43 2 pm 67 10 pm 56

7 am 46 3 pm 68 11 pm 55

8 am 50 4 pm 69 Midnt 54

Precipitation

Yesterday .... None