GORSKI SEEKS STATE GUIDANCE IN AWARDING AID

County Executive Gorski wants standards provided by the state Department of Environment and Planning to guide the County Legislature when it awards $2.7 million in grants to encourage cooperative cost-saving in the suburbs.

Gorski also is urging legislators to set aside $750,000 from the $2.7 million fund for the county to work with towns and villages on new master plans.

Gorski's proposal was filed Friday, six weeks after a county advisory committee asked for proposals from the suburbs for joint projects.

The County Municipal Regionalism Committee, a citizen panel appointed by county officials, sent applications in late March inviting suburbs to find partners and apply for grants to improve services.

The panel is advisory only.

Under Gorski's proposal, the Regionalism Committee would recommend projects for $2 million of the fund. He wants the committee also to follow guidelines outlined by county planners.

Top priority would go to proposals with greatest potential for tax savings, Gorski said.

Gorski wants to carve out $750,000 from the $2.7 million fund for county planners to work with municipalities to create and update their master plans.

"Twenty municipalities in Erie County have master plans that are over 12 years old, and two others have no planning document at all," Gorski said.

John B. Sheffer, chair of the Regionalism Committee, said officials alerted him that the $750,000 request was in the works.

"With the limited information I have, I would say it's potentially a good fit with the purpose of the program," Sheffer said.

Gorski asked for a review of his proposal by the Legislature's Energy and Environment Committee, headed by Legislator Gregory Olma, D-Buffalo.

In a separate but related proposal, five Democratic legislators want to investigate the "smart growth" concept for containing urban sprawl on a regional basis.

Adopted in Oregon, Maryland and Florida, "smart growth" laws call for statewide and regional planning.

The five sponsors want to back state legislation that would set up a planning and land use task force to look at sprawl from a regional vantage point. What is proposed is a starting point for discussion and analysis, they said.