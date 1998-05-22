$300,000 PURCHASE BRINGS BURCHFIELD'S 'FIREFLIES' HOME

Acting on an 11th-hour tip, the Burchfield-Penney Art Center has managed to bring home in dramatic style an important painting by Western New York's greatest artist, Charles Burchfield.

"Fireflies and Lightning," a large picture Burchfield painted in his Gardenville home in the mid-1960s, was purchased for $300,000 on Wednesday at Sotheby's auction house in New York City.

The 40-by-54-inch watercolor, described as "an extraordinary example of the artist's later works," had been in private hands for 30 years. It was put on the block by actress Julie Andrews and her husband, film director Blake Edwards.

"I view this as the rescue of a piece of Western New York's artistic heritage," said Peter Fleischmann, chairman of the Burchfield-Penney Council. He bought the painting with the help of James Goodman, a New York City gallery owner and Burchfield expert with ties to Buffalo.

The purchase "represents a very significant move for this institution," which had never dared venture into the art market, exulted Ted Pietrzak, who was appointed director of the Elmwood Avenue center only last month.

"It signals that this is an important museum nationally, as well as regionally."

The abstract rendering of glowing fireflies set against a forest background "is in spectacular condition; there is almost no deterioration," Fleischmann said.

The painting's existence was long known to curators at the Burchfield-Penney, which has six drawings the artist sketched in preparation for "Fireflies and Lightning," as well as his notes.

But word of the impending sale did not reach the museum until two weeks ago, in the form of a tip from a Sotheby's employee with connections to the Burchfield-Penney.

It set off a scramble to raise the purchase money. M&T Bank gave $100,000, and an anonymous foundation gave $50,000. Also contributing were the Margaret L. Wendt Foundation, Peter and Mary Lou Vogt, and William and Laurie Koessler Brosnahan.

"The important Burchfields are rarely sold," Fleischmann noted. "Most are already in public museums and will stay there. A few remain in private hands, but those don't come up often."

The action during Sotheby's sale of 20th century American art, where several lesser Burchfields also were on the block, was spirited. So much so that "Fireflies" nearly flew out of sight.

The winning bid, submitted by Goodman, was at the high end of the preauction estimate of $200,000 to $300,000. It was just $10,000 more than the next-highest offer, by a New York art dealer, Fleischmann said.

The painting offers important insights into the artist's frame of mind and reference two years before his death in 1967.

Burchfield "had long ago set aside any desires to depict nature realistically," noted Buffalo News art critic Richard Huntington.

"No longer interested in picturesque subjects or everyday scenes, he turned to nature engaged only by its own forces. Everything in this picture -- flowers, trees, fireflies, even the earth and sky itself -- seems animated with an almost unearthy energy."

Burchfield himself reflected: "1965 finds me going back more and more to that rhapsodic, visionary year of 1915 (when he was 22) for inspiration and subject matter, which in turn becomes absorbed into a further probing into the secrets of life, nature and the world of the spirit."

The painting is a "vital addition" to the center, which has the largest Burchfield collection -- 681 works covering all periods of the artist's career, noted Nancy Weekly, curatorial director.

"Fireflies and Lightning" will be exhibited from July 11 to Sept. 13 in the center at Buffalo State College, along with contextual work and the six studies, which were donated by the artist shortly before his death.