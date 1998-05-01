MARKET RALLIES ON POSITIVE ECONOMIC REPORTS

Stocks rose today, extending Thursday's gains, as investors remained optimistic that the economy will continue to grow at an non-inflationary pace and keep interest rates from rising.

At 3 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was up 41.357 at 9,104.72, as it climbed its way back toward the April 21 record of 9,184.94.

Broader stock indexes also rallied as investors seemed to have overcome fears about inflation and a possible increase in interest rates by the Federal reserve that caused a deep sell-off on Monday.

The government reported this morning that growth in Americans' personal income slackened in March to the slowest pace in eight months, while their spending continued at a robust pace.

Though the numbers were a bit stronger than economists had expected, they were not enough to change the positive sentiment that was stoked Thursday by news the economy continues to grow without signs of inflation.

A growing economy and low inflation is good news for stock investors because it means companies can continue to enjoy healthy profits and borrow money cheaply.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by nearly a 3-to-2 margin on the New York Stock Exchange, where volume came to 70.13 million shares, below Thursday's early pace.

Also at 3 p.m., the Standard & Poor's 500 list was up 4.82 at 1116.57, and the Nasdaq composite index, which has suffered the heaviest damage in the market's stumbles over the past week, gained 1.48 to 1869.89.

"The biggest weapon the bears had was the potential for the Fed to raise interest rates, and now they've been disarmed," said Bruce Bittles, a stock market strategist at J.C. Bradford & Co. in Nashville, Tennessee.

American Express was up 2 1 3/1 6 at 105 and J.P. Morgan was up 1 1 3/1 6 at 133 1/1 6 as two of the Dow's biggest gainers, along with Chevron, up 2 1 1/1 6 at 85 3/8 , and Exxon, up 2 1/4 at 75 5/1 6.

Drug shares were among the biggest decliners, led by Eli Lilly & Co. Richard Vietor at Merrill Lynch & Co. cut his investment recommendation on the stock to "accumulate" from "buy."

Eli Lilly & Co. fell 2 3/4 to 66 1 3/1 6, Merck & Co. fell 4 1/4 to 116 1/4 and American Home Products Corp. fell 1 1/2 to 91 5/8 . Pfizer Inc., maker of the impotence pill Viagra, bucked the trend, rising 3/1 6 to 114.