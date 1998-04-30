WHY DOES HOLLYWOOD GLAMORIZE PROSTITUTES?

When a novelist, playwright or screenwriter resorts to using a prostitute with the traditional heart-of-gold as a character, I always think the writer must be hard up for a story. The prostitute is usually part of a plot that is further from fact than most fiction. More whores have been created by writers than by necessity in real life. Not only that, I suspect, the ones invented for the purpose of drama are more interesting than the real ones. They are certainly better looking.

Isn't there any other situation screenwriters could rely on for drama? When a handsome leading man in a movie greets his fictitious girlfriend who, we are led to believe, has just returned to his arms and bed from a job with another guy, I am simultaneously amused, skeptical and revolted. What kind of guy, knowing, would take her in?

In my long life through high school, college and the Army, I suppose I've known and liked a thousand guys well enough to call them good friends. Maybe 2,000. It would surprise me greatly if any one of them had ever paid for the services of a prostitute.

I don't know why everyone accepts prostitutes in fiction as though they were a common, everyday part of the lives of most men when, in fact, most men have never had anything to do with one. The average prostitute you see working the streets in a big city in America is someone most men wouldn't shake hands with without first putting on rubber gloves. I can't imagine where these women get their customers.

I've seen the ads in the back of tacky magazines advertising the services of women, so I know the business is not limited to a few streetwalkers. But the number of men who avail themselves of these services is as low as the number who buy those magazines. Not many.

In the Army, when we first got to Paris, I heard soldiers talking about the women readily available for a price and it was obvious to me that some American soldiers had paid for sex, but it was not common. Some of the young men I served with on The Stars and Stripes, in London and Paris, established relationships with French women -- by which I mean they went to bed with them -- but the women were not prostitutes.

American tourists love to return from a visit to Amsterdam and tell stories about the glamorous women who sit in plush chairs behind plate-glass windows, dramatically lit, displaying their wares to the passers-by. It is amusing. But if anyone tells you about the prostitutes of Amsterdam, don't let them get away with saying the women are beautiful. I've seen them on several occasions and they are what we vulgarly refer to in the United States as "dogs."

The glamorization of the prostitute in Hollywood movies is ridiculous and it's a mystery to me what perverse brainwave makes members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences vote for the actress playing the part every year.

This year, the great-looking Kim Basinger won best-supporting actress for her highly unlikely part as the prostitute in the overrated "L.A. Confidential." She was totally unbelievable in the part.Honoring Basinger was part of the long Hollywood tradition of giving the award to a prostitute -- as if her role was a difficult and daring part.

In 1960, Liz Taylor was the first actress I remember winning an Oscar for her part as the prostitute in "Butterfield 8." Liz was more believable than some.

Jane Fonda made prostitutes look good in her Academy Award-winning role in the movie "Klute."

Elisabeth Shue was nominated for her role as one in "Leaving Las Vegas" in 1995.

In "Pretty Woman," the woman was Julia Roberts, another unlikely prostitute.

Jodie Foster played the part in "Taxi Driver," but her good breeding showed through.

If all prostitutes looked like Basinger, Fonda, Shue, Roberts and Foster, maybe I could change my attitude toward them. But they don't. They look like those women sitting in the windows in Amsterdam.

