Helen A. Gomesky, 83, a housewife who lived in Lockport until 1992, died Monday (April 27, 1998) in her home in Myrtle Beach, S.C., after a brief illness.

The former Helen Gregg was a native of Lockport. She was a member of Court Amaranth 145, Lockport; Court Amaranth 19, Myrtle Beach; Chapter 73, Order of Eastern Star, Lockport; Rebekah Lodge 84, Myrtle Beach; and Moose Lodge 268, Myrtle Beach.

Her husband, Edward, died in 1996.

Surviving are two daughters, Nancy Becker of Myrtle Beach and Sally Baker; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St.