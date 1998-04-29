AGENCY TO PRODUCE PROGRAMS ON DIABETES

The two-year-old Healthy Community Alliance, a Gowanda-based agency that promotes health and quality of life issues for 64,000 persons living along and near Route 39 between Arcade and Gowanda, will begin videotaping Friday the first of four programs on diabetes.

"The tapes made with patients will feature the recipes and preparation of foods that either help prevent diabetes or enable those with the illness to cope with it on a nutritional basis," said Patricia Kota, a registered nurse and the alliance's executive director.

The alliance chose diabetes for the project because of the higher than normal incidence of the disease in rural areas, including the Seneca reservation, Ms. Kota said.

"We have a $10,000 state Health Department grant to prepare the videos," she noted. "They are to be shown in July to residents of Arcade, Springville and Gowanda through local cable television channels. After that, the tapes will be made available for loan, rental or sale to other rural networks."