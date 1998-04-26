Victor Bagnato went straight for God.

Eleven years ago his male lover showered him with shopping sprees, trips and jewelry. Today, the only man in his life is Jesus Christ. The only gold he wears is a wedding band.

"I'm a fully functional heterosexual husband," beams Bagnato, who has four sons. "I've got a marriage beyond my wildest dreams, a beautiful home life, and I'm fully confident as a man in my sexual identity."

In large congregations and intimate prayer groups, during weekly meetings and one-on-one counseling sessions, gay men -- and to a lesser extent, women -- say they're coming out of the closet and into the light. They're praying for deliverance from homosexuality, waging a crusade against the temptations of same-sex romance.

The ex-gay ministry, as it is often called, formed in the 1970s as an evangelical call to arms against the burgeoning gay rights movement. When AIDS infiltrated America's lexicon in the '80s, the Moral Majority pronounced the disease a divine retribution against gays, and missions to reorient sexuality gained new momentum.

Today, with an increasing numbers of churches embracing homosexuals as they are, those who consider gay relationships an abomination are more driven than ever to steer the flock straight.

"I'm not sure why the church is always the slowest to respond to these things, but they are," laments Joe Farage, who wishes there were more ex-gay ministries. Farage, who runs one -- All in His Name, at Buffalo's New Life Assembly -- predicts homosexuality will be "the sin of the 21st century."

Expectedly, the ministry unsettles many. Critics find its premise of homosexuality as a curable evil appalling, its promise of salvation from desire impossible and its methods harmful.

"There seems to be a blood lust for homosexuals. People are afraid of homosexuality because it threatens their security about their own sexuality. So they condemn it rather than try to understand it," says Monsignor William Gallagher of St. John Vianney, a Roman Catholic church in Orchard Park.

Michael Riester of AIDS Community Services labeled the ministry "dangerous" after one of its leaders discouraged a client of his from seeking help outside the church.

"He was being told that if he just prayed enough, God would take away this abhorrence in his life, and that he didn't need counseling for his HIV. What happens with groups like these is that people get more closeted, which can lead to dangerous behavior, like drug and alcohol abuse and anonymous sex."

On the streets

A teen hustler turned heaven-seeker, Bagnato holds himself up as proof to the contrary.

His job of the past year and a half is nothing if not ironic: He's the spiritual adviser of Linwood House, an all-male biblical boot camp where recovering drug abusers study scripture and pledge themselves to Christ in exchange for a year of food and lodging.

Though the Allentown residence isn't a formal ministry to gays, Bagnato eagerly shares his past with new members, often discovering he's not alone.

"Did you see that guy at the front desk? He was into male prostitution," Bagnato notes, shuffling down the hall. "But he doesn't want to admit it. For some reason it's easier for them to say, 'I'm an ex-addict' than 'I'm an ex-homosexual.' Homosexuality is a sin, but it's not a worse sin."

Linwood House opened in 1994 after resistance from the city and neighbors, who were opposed to a program for ex-cons in an area crowded with social service agencies.

Bagnato's own criminal history is written on his hands. He wears his wedding band on his right hand; his left hand's ring finger was deformed when a cop's nightstick descended on it. Three blue circles form an arch in the crook of his left hand, each tattooed dot representing a felony burglary conviction.

Raised in Atlanta during the 1960s and '70s, Bagnato began having sexual encounters with neighborhood boys at 9, inspired by the pornography they shared. At 13 he began experimenting with alcohol and drugs, sniffing hair spray and gas for cheap highs.

By 17, he was addicted to amphetamines. His parents kicked him out of the house; the high school dropout turned to prostitution. "I had acceptance on the streets," he remembers. "It was validation, even if it was just for one night. But after all the fun and drugs, I would be engulfed by loneliness, shame and guilt."

In Bagnato's mid-20s, younger men invaded his turf in midtown Atlanta. To subsidize his ever-growing speed habit, he robbed homes. One night, a feeling of doom overcame him: If he didn't leave the city immediately, he wouldn't get out alive. In 1982 he hitchhiked to Buffalo, where relatives lived.

A new life in Buffalo

Soon after arriving, Bagnato abandoned drugs and moved in with his lover, an older, wealthy businessman. He took up drinking, eventually landing in an alcoholics support group.

At one meeting a member handed him a business card for an ex-gay ministry. At another, he met his future wife. He had been with women a few times before, but this was the first time he had powerful feelings for one.

"I was torn between my friend (his lover) and her," he remembers. "He kept enticing me with material things, but I felt so good with her. I wanted out of the homosexual lifestyle at that point, the emptiness of it."

One day Bagnato scribbled the details of his past on a yellow legal pad. He remembered the business card and called the name on it -- Ray Moran, then the leader of All in His Name. By the side of Cazenovia Creek they stood, Moran -- an ex-gay himself -- taking a lighter to each sheet and Bagnato dropping the flaming pages into the water.

During months with All in His Name's support group, Bagnato pored over the Bible and begged God to rid him of his desires. He earned an associate's degree, became a state-credentialed alcohol and substance abuse counselor, left his lover and got married.

But he started drinking and seeing men again, and his wife kicked him out of the house. Despondent, Bagnato turned to the the one-story Linwood Avenue residence he now works for. He found salvation and his heterosexuality, saving his marriage in the process.

"The bottom line is, I'm not even tempted today. I have a relationship with God that satisfies all the other gifts I have."

Some don't buy it.

"With these people who are reportedly 'cured,' there is no evidence that their fantasies, feelings and desires really change," says Lee Faver, a licensed psychologist, who is gay. "You can get a rat to bang on a bar -- B.F. Skinner taught us that. You can change a person's behavior, but does that change the human being?"

Dave Missel, who runs an ex-gay ministry at a Rochester church, has seen the metamorphosis first hand. Like any temptation, he argues, sexual desire doesn't vanish overnight. People must learn to embrace the virtues of avoidance.

One man in the group had to keep a safe distance from places that excited him, such as beaches and construction sites -- even department stores that featured scantily clad male mannequins. Eventually, being around them didn't tempt him.

A Buffalo woman, a graduate of All in His Name, finds herself literally turning away from women who turn her on.

"If I see someone like that, I just look the other way and start praising God," she says.

Her voice is husky enough to be mistaken for a man's, the result of hormones she took in preparation for a sex change operation that was aborted when she found the Lord.

"I think about God," she says, "and that helps."

Science enters the fray

Both sides of the debate offer evidence to bolster their points of view, with no consensus in sight.

Various books detail the dueling perspectives. "Coming Out of Homosexuality" offers advice to gays seeking to become heterosexual. It is co-written by Bob Davies, executive director of Exodus International, the largest ex-gay network, with 100 referral agencies around the world.

The recent New York Times best seller "The Good Book," by Harvard University minister Peter Gomes, argues that numerous biblical passages used as proof of homosexuality's sinfulness -- Leviticus 18:22 and I Corinthians 6:9 among them -- don't condemn it.

While religion forms the backbone of the argument, science enters the fray, too.

The ex-gay movement points to research done by the National Association for Research and Therapy of Homosexuality. Studies conducted by the group point to homosexuality as a curable disorder often born of a breakdown in the relationship between a child and his or her same-sex parent.

But opponents cite recent research that finds biological links to sexual orientation. Homosexuality has been out of the American Psychiatric Association's diagnostic manual of disorders since 1973. The American Psychological Association denounces attempts to change people's sexuality, usually called reparative therapy.

There's even an "ex-ex-gay" movement afoot, which includes people who have gone through reorientation programs and now shun them. Its most famous members are the founders of Exodus.

They defected when they fell in love. They're married now -- husband and husband.

Sin is a choice

While Victor Bagnato was grappling with his identity, Chancellor Roberts was fighting a similar war with himself. He knew he was gay from age 8, yet repressed it for years. In high school he turned to Christianity, "begging and pleading with God to take this away," the Niagara Falls man remembers.

He joined the Navy, "acting as the stereotypical, heterosexual sailor with a woman in every port -- even prostitutes."

In 1995, after his marriage of five years ended in divorce, Roberts came out. Less than a year later, he became an ordained minister with the only branch of the Apostolic Church that accepts gays. He doesn't accept sex outside marriage as moral behavior, so he remains celibate.

"I don't believe homosexuality is a sin," he says. "Sexual orientation is never a choice, and sin is always a choice."

One of the newest residents of the Linwood House -- who stops into Bagnato's office moments before an intercom voice calls the men to lunch -- is convinced that homosexuality is immoral. But he has faith that Christ will set him straight.

"I believe Satan sees opportunities and knows our weak points and throws darts in our way," says Harold, who requests that his last name not be used.

"It says in Philistines 4: 'Think about pure things,' he adds, patting the dogeared Bible in his hand. "When those thoughts come my way, I'm learning to rebuke them. Now I pray that the Lord will bring me a woman, and I'll have kids.

"That's my desire."

With that, Bagnato slaps his palm on his desk and utters a jubilant "Amen, brother."