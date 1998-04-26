RECOGNITION IS NO PROBLEM FOR FERRARO

Geraldine Ferraro was sitting in the Spot Coffee shop on Delaware Avenue a few days back, finding it more and more difficult to finish off the latte in front of her.

When people see Ms. Ferraro -- the star of CNN's "Crossfire," the first woman vice presidential candidate -- they recognize her. And just about everyone drops by, shakes her hand and says hello.

"I don't think anybody does that to Chuck Schumer," a Ferraro aide whispered.

Indeed, Ms. Ferraro's "star quality" remains her strongest asset in the three-way Democratic contest for the right to face the Republican incumbent -- Sen. Al D'Amato. And as she struggles to catch up to her Democratic rivals -- Congressman Chuck Schumer of Brooklyn and New York City public advocate Mark Green -- she plans to take full advantage.

"My consultants tell me name recognition is worth between $5 million and $6 million," said Ms. Ferraro, adding she feels she needs $5 million to compete with her better-financed opponents.

It's clear at this point, however, that Ms. Ferraro needs every bit of help from her famous name. She's a late entry into a field that Schumer and Green have cultivated for two years. While she was co-hosting "Crossfire" and avoiding active politics, Schumer and Green were working the county dinners and party picnics. While they spent years building up their campaign coffers, she hasn't been seen in Buffalo for three months while she desperately played Dialing for Dollars.

As a result, the early organization support is bypassing her.

That's why Schumer left Buffalo Saturday with the backing of some important Democrats: County Executive Gorski and Erie County Democratic Chairman Steve Pigeon.

That's why Green captured the support of rural Democrats at last month's rural conference in Ithaca.

And that's why Ms. Ferraro attaches great importance to the big endorsements when they come along -- as Mayor Masiello's did a few days ago.

Still, her approach to 1998 is becoming clear. She talks about growing up in a household headed by her widowed mother in the South Bronx, and about how difficult it can be for single moms.

"I understand what it's like for a woman not to have enough money for her kids," she said. "So when I talk to people in Buffalo or the South Bronx, we're talking as people."

She will attempt to appeal to women, Italians and other ethnic groups and will try to connect with ordinary people by concentrating on health care, education, jobs and job training. They are traditional Democratic issues addressed by a traditional Democrat.

And because she remains the only woman in the Senate contest, the appeal to women will take precedence -- even on such touchy issues as late-term abortion, where her hands-off stand could scare off some of the ethnic Catholics whose backing she could normally anticipate.

"I've struggled with this as much as anyone," she said. "But you must step outside the emotion of this and ask: Who should this decision be up to? I say a woman, her doctor and her God, if she believes in one."

Ms. Ferraro remains an extremely strong contender among the three politicians attempting to knock off D'Amato. All bring their own strengths.

Green was the biggest vote-getter in New York City last November and could be perceived as the most liberal of the three -- a big plus when Democratic primaries traditionally draw liberal voters.

Schumer enters holding an $8 million campaign pot and ready to publicize an active congressional career. He is pro-death penalty and anti-gun and has all kinds of organizational support.

Ms. Ferraro has none of that. But she will never have to overcome the recognition factor.

Just ask the owners of all the heads in Spot Coffee that turned when Gerry Ferraro walked in.

A few other items gathered along the campaign trail:

It appears the anticipated challenge to Conservative Chairman Ralph Lorigo is under way. Longtime Conservative activist Gerald Regan has announced he will challenge Lorigo in committee contests this September and attempt to unseat him.

Regan cites several reasons: Lorigo's support of Masiello last fall, his failure to latch onto Sheriff Patrick Gallivan's rising star and some other unsuccessful ventures.

"Clearly, it seems to be a case where they're out of touch," Regan says of the party's current leadership.

Lorigo has anticipated the challenge, and brings lots of resources of his own to the fray.

Word out of Depew is that while Mayor Bob Kucewicz was invited to stand on the roster with Gov. Pataki at ceremonies marking expansion at PCB Piezotronics a few days ago, he was "uninvited" to be a speaker.

The mayor confirmed he was invited on a Wednesday and "uninvited" on a Thursday after Pataki's staff discovered Kucewicz is challenging Assemblywoman Sandra Lee Wirth this fall.

"They said it would be a little embarrassing to have someone opposing their candidate, so I was no longer invited," he said.