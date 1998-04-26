MIRACULOUS RECOVERY LETS MEEGAN KEEP DATE IN BOSTON

When Jack Meegan was in the intensive care unit in February, recovering from losing eight pints of blood after an artery let loose, he was already figuring how much time he had left before the Boston Marathon.

Meegan had reluctantly given up the idea of running the Las Vegas Marathon in a few weeks, but miss the Boston Marathon? His 20th in a row? It never entered his mind.

And there he was last Monday, lined up at the starting point in Hopkinton with his running buddy, Richard Sullivan. Sully was doing his 26th straight Boston.

Meegan's doctors probably would have been shocked to discover he was running a marathon so soon after his near death experience, but anyone who knows Meegan was not a bit surprised.

At 62, recently retired after working 39 years as tool and die maker at American Optical, Meegan looks like he's in his 40s. He still plays league hockey and has run Boston in years past with virtually no training.

Meegan's medical catastrophe was a fluke, one that had nothing to do with running. In fact, he might not have pulled through had he not been in the shape he's in.

One moment he was running 7 miles in Delaware Park last February, feeling like he had the flu, and later that day he passed out at his house, ending up in the emergency room after failing to talk the crew out of him taking there.

Doctors quickly discovered massive internal bleeding and finally tied it to a tiny pimple that ate through the artery supplying his stomach and caused the blood vessel to rupture. By the time he lost consciousness, he had lost eight pints of blood.

Doctors cauterized the artery, but as sometimes happens, it let loose again. This time Meegan had to spend the next four days in the intensive care unit, feeling perfectly fine and itching to get back to running.

Although it was a warp speed trip back to fitness for most people, for Meegan it seemed to take forever. A week before Boston, Meegan did his traditional pre-race, 19-mile training run. He usually does it in 2 hours and 45 minutes. This time it took him 5 hours.

I caught up with him a few days later in the park and he looked winded after a couple of laps. No way this guy was going to run a marathon in another week.

But something happens to Iron Jack once he gets to Boston. After he outvoted his friends urging him not to run -- but finally agreeing to list all of his medical information on the back of his race number should he falter -- he laced up his 15-year-old lucky Nike Terra TCs and he was off.

"I would have bet I would never finish," Meegan said. "But I ran the first 10 miles with Sully and took it easy." He left his friend behind and hooked up with another, slightly faster runner.

"I got to 19 miles and couldn't believe that a week ago it took me 5 hours to get to that point," Meegan said. "I felt great. The only thing that held me back was this guy I was running with kept wanting to stop and walk."

Meegan's time of 4:04 was a lot slower than normal but was a remarkable achievement after what he had been through. He thinks he could have done it a lot quicker had he not stopped to walk with his new running friend.

"It's supposed to take about six months to get your blood levels back after losing so much," he said. "But I have to find another marathon to run in the next six months. I have to qualify for next year's Boston."

Brazil Diary

Vicki Mitchell is back from Brazil, part of an American women's team that took fifth place in last week's World Relay Championships in Manaus, Brazil.

Originally down for a 10K leg, she ran a 5K instead under the oppressive conditions -- 90 degree temperature, humidity in the 80s. She finished in an impressive 17:05 considering the steam bath, passing a Chinese runner during her leg and pulling the U.S. team up a position.

How hot was it?

"Even in the hotel room with the air conditioner on, it felt like an 85 degree day in Buffalo," said Mitchell, the Holy Angels Academy running coach. Manaus is on the Amazon River, just below the equator.

Besides the prestige of running on a national team, Mitchell came back with a new gear bag full of the sort of goodies that runners would kill for. Team members received the same uniforms and warm-up suits that American athletes wore in the Olympic games.

