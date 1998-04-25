MUSLIM INMATE WINS $5 IN SUIT OVER PRAYING

A Green Haven Correctional Facility inmate who was put in solitary confinement for 15 days for praying alone in a prison yard has won his $5 lawsuit against the state.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote made it clear in a 20-page ruling she issued Thursday that she was not trying to say the Constitution provides unlimited protection to praying inmates.

But she did say that the Green Haven Correctional Facility had gone too far when it put Clay Chatin into solitary confinement for 15 days for praying by himself in a recreation yard when its rules were unclear on the issue.

A practicing Muslim since June 1993, Chatin prays at least five times a day according to the times called for by his faith. Those times are related to the proximity of the sun, moon and earth and change throughout the year.

The inmate filed a lawsuit on Jan. 22, 1996, seeking $5 for which he was fined and the freedom to pray privately when he wishes.

Vacco asks for dismissal of suit by former staffer

ALBANY (AP) -- Attorney General Dennis Vacco's lawyer has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a former staffer.

Former Assistant Attorney General Amy Schallop of Albany maintains she was fired for speaking out publicly in defense of fired colleagues described as "dead wood" by a Vacco spokesman.

Along with several other fired staffers, Ms. Schallop is also alleging she was fired as part of a political purge following Vacco's 1994 election. None of those lawsuits has succeeded so far, and most have been dismissed.

"What we have here is the classic case of throwing everything at the wall and seeing if you can make it stick," Franklyn Snitow, Vacco's attorney, said in U.S. District Court in Albany Thursday.

Man admits using Net for liaisons with minors

BINGHAMTON (AP) -- A 38-year-old engineer pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges that he used Internet "chat rooms" to set up sexual liaisons with underage girls.

Jeffrey A. Johnson, of Sterling, Va., pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Binghamton to multiple charges related to using the Internet to try to persuade minors in other states to engage in sexual acts, officials said.

Johnson, whose online name was "MrFreeEasy," was arrested June 17, 1997, after traveling to Albany to have sex with a 12-year-old girl he had been communicating with on the Internet. The "girl" was actually an undercover police officer.

Johnson admitted guilt in that incident, along with engaging in a sexual act with a 16-year-old girl in Baltimore hotel room and with another 16-year-old from Maryland at his Virginia home.

He also admitted traveling to Michigan and Florida with intent to have sex with minors.