LANCASTER REVAMPING HOURS FOR SOME SCHOOLS NEXT FALL

Lancaster Central High School students can sleep in another 45 minutes next fall, but some of their younger siblings will have to get up a lot earlier than they used to.

Revamped school hours, announced this week by the growing suburban district, are the product of building a new school for fifth- and sixth-graders, voter defeat last year of a proposition to buy 11 new school buses and some parental objections to the 9:45 a.m. starting time initially planned for the new school.

School officials said the 1998-99 school year will follow this schedule:

Lancaster High School -- 8:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., instead of 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aurora Middle School -- 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., instead of 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The new and as-yet-unnamed 5/6 school -- 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

John A. Sciole Elementary -- 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., instead of 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The school day at the district's four other elementary schools -- Como Park, Court Street, Central Avenue and Hillview -- will continue to start at 9 a.m. and end at 3:15.

Officials said the new schedule saves an estimated $1 million for 11 new buses and drivers, eliminates the late 9:45 a.m. start time for the nearly finished new school on William Street, doesn't conflict with start times at area nonpublic schools and doesn't affect the elementary schools, except to bring the Sciole building in line with the others.

The previously planned 9:45 a.m. start time for the new school stemmed from voters twice rejecting the purchase of new buses last year.

Leaving the other schools' schedules unchanged would have meant adding a fourth bus run, officials said.

In addition, the late start time at the new school brought complaints that in families where both parents work, 10- and 11-year-olds would be home alone for an hour or two every morning unless supervision could be arranged.

Now, the supervision dilemma may arise in the afternoon, officials acknowledge, because fifth- and sixth-graders will be getting out of school at 2 p.m. -- long before their parents come home -- instead of at 4:15. Middle school pupils will also be getting out at 2 p.m., a half hour earlier than now.

"It's impossible to accommodate everyone when the school day is 6 1/2 hours and the parents work 8," one official remarked. "You try to do what's best for the most."

Another apparent trade-off in the earlier start times for the new fifth- and sixth-grade school 6 and middle schools may be in the area of safety. While youngsters next year will be coming home in daylight, non-rush-hour traffic, they will be leaving for school during the morning rush on winter mornings when it is barely light out.