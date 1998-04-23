SVOBODA MAY NEED LENGTHY REST

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Petr Svoboda may have suffered serious nerve damage on a play in the second period of Wednesday night's playoff opener against the Buffalo Sabres.

Svoboda's head collided with the knee of Dixon Ward while Svoboda was diving for a puck. The Flyer's head twisted awkwardly, and he was in obvious pain a split-second later.

"There is no structural damage to Petr's spinal cord but he has a couple of compressed nerves," Flyers general manager Bob Clarke said. "He's probably not going to be back for a long time. No nerves were severed."

Svoboda, an ex-Sabre, received immediate medical attention from the trainers of both teams as well as several medical staffers. He was immobilized and carried off the ice on a stretcher after a 10-minute delay.

The Flyers also lost center Mike Sillinger during Wednesday's game. He suffered a concussion on a hit by Buffalo defenseman Alexei Zhitnik.

Sabres center Michael Peca was missing from the lineup.

Peca took part in Wednesday's morning skate, and afterward said he's shooting to return on Friday.

"There's a lot more things I could do on the ice today than I could yesterday, so that's positive," Peca said. "Every day it's getting better and hopefully I'll be ready for Friday. Realistically, Friday should be the target date for me to play. The question is whether I can do hard, explosive stops and starts (in practice today)."

Curtis Brown replaced Peca on the Sabres' checking line, as he played with Dixon Ward and Vaclav Varada at the start of the game. Buffalo's lone scratch was Jay McKee.

One of the interesting aspects of this series involves the two coaches. Not only did Roger Neilson coach Lindy Ruff when the two men were with the Sabres in 1980-81, but Neilson hired Ruff as an assistant coach with the Florida Panthers in 1993.

"I know him pretty well. We spent two years together, day-in and day-out," Ruff said about Neilson. "I know how much he puts into the game and how well prepared they are going to be."

When asked after the game how Ruff did against his former teacher, Neilson said, "I thought the kid did all right."

Neilson is the first ex-coach of the Sabres ever to go up against his old team in a playoff series.

The Sabres don't have a great deal of playoff experience on their roster. Alexei Zhitnik leads the team in career playoff games with 41. In contrast, Patrick Roy of the Colorado Avalanche had been in 153 games entering this season.

Such players as Brown and Varada appeared in their first NHL playoff game.

Rob Ray hopes they were ready for an entirely different experience.

"It's probably the most unbelievable part of playing hockey," said the winger, who is second on the team in career playoff games with 37. "It's a totally different atmosphere. Every game means so much. You break the year up to three seasons: preseason, the regular season and the playoffs. It's hard to understand what the playoffs are like until you experience it. The attention during the playoffs -- the media hype, the atmosphere in every arena -- it's an unbelievable feeling."

Ray believes there will be a few early jitters among his teammates in the first few games, but he doesn't think the lack of playoff experience will hurt his team.

"There are many teams in the same situation because it's becoming a young guy's game," he said. "There are so many young players on every team, and I don't think there's a wealth of experience out there."

In the last six playoff games between Buffalo and Philadelphia, the road team has won five of them. . . . The Sabres have won road openers of playoff series in the past. They did it in New Jersey in 1994 (lost the series in seven games) and in Boston in 1993 (won the series in four games). . . . Wednesday's three stars were Donald Audette, Rod Brind'Amour and Dominik Hasek. . . . Buffalo had a 25-24 edge in shots. . . . The Sabres had not scored more than two goals against the Flyers in any of the four regular-season meetings.