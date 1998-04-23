People who use Delaware Park will soon see a new name on the Buffalo park's popular ring road concession stand.

The Deli@Delaware is expected to open in early May, replacing The Juicery, which was a mainstay at the Nottingham Terrace-Meadow Road location for more than a decade.

The new operators are Jerry Sansonese, co-owner of Wiseguy's on Hertel, a pizza restaurant, and Charles Cane. Sansonese said the venture will be operated separately from the pizza business, but will utilize Wiseguy's kitchen for food preparation.

"We see a great opportunity in the park. Our plan is to offer fresh, made-to-order deli-style sandwiches, pizza and soda," Sansonese said.

The new operation is purposely broadening its menu from the health-focused salads, pita sandwiches and fruit-based drinks The Juicery sold.

"We'll still have smoothies and lean meat sandwiches, like tuna, turkey and ham, but we think the pizza by the slice, nachos and ice cream will make us appealing to a wider range of customers," he added.

The Deli@Delaware will also experiment with bagel and muffin breakfast specials on weekends, along with coffee, juice and newspapers. The food stand will also sell bottled water and Gatorade to service the crowds of thirsty walkers, runners, bikers and rollerbladers that frequent the park.

The new operators plan to be open from 10 a.m. to dusk on weekdays, but expects to open earlier on weekends.

The City of Buffalo officially ended its relationship with the financially troubled Juicery earlier this year when owners were unable to pay some $22,000 in back rent.

James Henzler, owner of The Juicery, is in the process of restructuring his restaurant business and has also shuttered his restaurant operations in Northtown Plaza and the Niagara International Factory Outlets. Earlier the company closed its Eastern Hills Mall location.

Henzler continues to operate a Juicery inside the Jewish Community Center in Getzville.

Traditionally, the park eatery has opened for the season on April 1. However, the city's bidding process and negotiations over ownership of restaurant equipment left on premises has disrupted that schedule this year.

Parks Commissioner Dan Darawa said he's pleased to have an operator secured.

"That concession stand is a key feature in Delaware Park. It's a nice draw for the park and a service for our park users," Darawa said. "We believe we've got a solid operator there who really wants to tap the potential of that prime site."

The city's general services staff reviewed bids from a half dozen potential operators in selecting Sansonese and Cane for the two-year contract.