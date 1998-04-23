David George Wynn, 81, a Buffalo resident who worked for many years in the cotton and clothing manufacturing industries, died Tuesday (April 21, 1998) in Erie County Medical Center after a brief illness.

Born in Dunn, N.C., he worked as a laborer for many years at the Block Shirt Factory in Benson, N.C., and then for several years at the Ervin Cotton Mills in in Ervin, N.C., before coming to Buffalo to live with a daughter in 1995.

He was an avid fisherman. Wynn was vice president of the LBJ Men's Club and a committeeman in 1984 for the Boy Scouts of America, both in North Carolina.

Survivors include three daughters, Leha McAllister of Wilson, N.C., Dorothy Jean Sanders of Raleigh, N.C., and Berlencia Davis.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Faith Baptist Church, 626 Humboldt Pkwy.