"I think women are sexual, spiritual, physical, artistic, miserable, ambitious, religious, musical, hardworking, magical creatures. But most often in the movies they are asked to be sexual and fashionable."

Meryl Streep, accepting a Bette Davis Lifetime Achievement Award.

It had to be he

Leave it to the charming Harry Connick Jr. to explore new frontiers in audience intimacy. At his concert Monday at Shea's Performing Arts Center, he praised the ornate venue, saying, "This is classy." He chatted with latecomers: "Have a seat. I'll wait for you." Things got chummier and chummier. The good feeling peaked when -- and this is a first in our concert experience -- an audience member felt free enough to rise and point out a loose thread on Connick's jacket. "It's been bothering me," the listener said. Never at a loss, Connick told an anecdote about a "very famous lady" whom he had once seen with spinach in her teeth. And yes, he ripped off the thread. Harry, you leave us in stitches.

Twisted

The recent tornado in Nashville had many devastating effects, not least of which was that the city was unable to beam its Sunday night golden-oldies country show to Buffalo's WYRK, forcing the station to fall back on DJ Pat O'Brien's collection of '80s discs. Oh, no! You picked a fine time to leave us, satellite service! We suspect that WYRK feared just such a disaster. There's no other way to explain the urgency with which, last week, the station described the twister's progress. "We have breaking news, and we'll keep you posted, of a tornado sweeping through Nashville's downtown area!" a DJ announced in the middle of rush hour. His "War of the Worlds" tone must have elicited alarmed calls, because he returned to the air a calmer man. "The tornado is not here," he stressed. "It is in Nashville. It is a tornado happening in Nashville." True, but it hit close to home.

53 billboards

So what if you can't be in Billboard? By God, you can be on a billboard. Just ask 53 Days, the local rock band that will be playing Friday at the Hard Rock Cafe in Niagara Falls. Billboards hyping the band's album "Hot Water Music" sprung up last weekend on highways from Hamburg to Niagara Falls -- and we have the funny feeling that, like something out of a Charles Addams cartoon, they're quietly multiplying by the hour. Whose idea was this? An ad agency's, admits the band's bassist, Tom Robinson. Speaking from his day job at an architectural firm, Robinson discussed the matter with an artist's amused indifference. Asked how many billboards there were, he shrugged, "I don't even know." Asked how long they would be up, he laughed. "That's a good question," he said. "But not long. It's not like anyone wants to be looking at that in six months."

Something to sniff about

Ah, for the evening last fall when blues guy Bill Wharton, the Sauce Boss, visited Buffalo and cooked his gumbo on stage. Mmmmmm! And we partook, even though hoary blues types kept bounding up and stirring the stuff with the wooden spoon. (If we were going to catch anything, we'd know by now, right?) Fond memories of this communal dining event overtook us last week as we watched Studio Arena's "Skylight," running through May 3 at the Pfeifer Theatre. The set is a kitchen -- and the appliances were real! Actress Josephine Hogan cooked up a sort of chili, and the aroma swept over the audience. Why can't they do like the Sauce Boss and ladle it out? Marveled one theater-goer, "It's like Smell-o-vision."

The buzz

Tacky, tacky: Jason Bonham, at his Millennium concert, sold T-shirts of his dad, rocker drummer John Bonham. At least he knows he'd be nowhere without him. ... Think of "Mrs. Dalloway," at the North Park Theatre, as a Who's Who of British actors. Overheard two seats down: a viewer whispering about one of the actresses, "Oh, I thought she was dead."