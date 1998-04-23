3 FEMALE GUARDS SETTLE CASES

Three of the five women who sued Chautauqua County for discrimination and sexual harassment more than three years ago are settling their cases.

The Chautauqua County Legislature on Wednesday night approved settlements with corrections officers Susan Melson, Leanne Kalfas and Doreen Wlodarek. The total the county is paying to the three is $788,449, which includes attorneys' fees for all three.

Ms. Melson will get $197,761; Ms. Kalfas, $193,403; and Ms. Wlodarek, $397,285. The women sued the county in 1995, seeking $5.2 million each for alleged actions by former County Jail Supervisor Jeffrey N. Belson.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, alleged that Belson exposed himself to the women, fondled them and penalized them because they refused to have sex with him. It accused him of carrying on a campaign of sexual harassment against female jail guards.

Belson, then a 14-year veteran of the department, has been suspended from the Sheriff's Department with pay since September 1994. He was suspended after three of the women guards filed complaints with the state Division of Human Rights.