WHEN WIFE AND MISTRESS TRADE PLACES

Olivia Goldsmith is best-known as the author of "The First Wives Club" -- a book made into a film starring Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler. Though the book was a best seller, the movie's success was truly extraordinary -- seemingly attracting every woman who had ever been told: "I had a great time tonight. I'll call you."

Truly, Hollywood knows no windfall like women scorned. The film gave birth to the entire "men are pond scum" genre, beating out "Waiting to Exhale" for the prestigious Lorena Bobbitt Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film version of "The First Wives Club" featured cameos by Ivana Trump ("Don't get mad, get everything") and Kathie Lee Gifford. Gifford, who was the poster child for marital bliss when the film was released, vacated that position shortly before the film was released on video.

Definitely in the female minority, I never quite understood what all the fuss was about. I thought the movie version of "First Wives Club" was a total rip-off of "9 to 5," which featured another trio of wronged women (Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton) -- in this case seeking revenge on their boss. There was not a single redeeming Y chromosome in sight.

So how does Goldsmith follow such blockbuster success? Apparently, with a return to the classics. Instead of "The Prince and the Pauper," we have "The Wife and the Mistress."

Sylvie, the mother of two grown children, is married to Bob, a car salesman. Bob is cheating on Sylvie with Marla, who -- as everyone notices but Bob -- is a dead ringer for Sylvie 15 years ago. Marla is a New Age princess, a massage therapist into crystals and auras.

Wife Sylvie desires the romance, flowers, gifts and vacations she hasn't been able to get from her husband. Mistress Marla craves stability -- a man who'll spend holidays with her and who doesn't have to get out of bed to go home to his wife. Each thinking the grass is a little greener on the other side, they decide to switch places.

With a little plastic surgery and a few weeks at a spa, Sylvie becomes Marla and Marla reluctantly dyes her hair and gains some convincing middle-age paunch to get Bob as a husband. Here's a sample of their dialogue:

Sylvie to Marla: "You have to do something about your grammar, although I know what a pain in the neck grammar is." "My gramma isn't a pain in the neck. I mean, she had a pain in the neck but since

her lumbago cleared up she's fine." (Have you ever heard the word "lumbago" used in real life?)

The two switch places for a few weeks, with Marla quickly discovering that the downside of stability is boredom and being taken for granted. Sylvie relishes the illicit sex with her husband, until she realizes that he doesn't know it's her.

She then has second thoughts when Bob confides that he was about to break up with his mistress because he thought it was just sexual attraction, but is now confused because he has deeper feelings for Marla (Sylvie).

Are you following this? Everything comes to a head on Thanksgiving when the kids return from college and the extended family comes to dinner.

This book (already purchased by New Line Cinema) is so ready for the screen, you can smell the popcorn. But the film will pose some challenges. The women are supposed to be so close in appearance that the man who's sleeping with them doesn't notice the difference; the role probably will have to be played by one actress in a dual role. That decreases the appeal level -- and also puts more box office pressure on the right actress for the role.

In the meantime, we have this to ponder from the book jacket:

"In her most surprisingly ingenious novel yet, Olivia Goldsmith once again speaks as voice for her gender when she points out a truth that has not been universally acknowledged until now: All wives yearn for the romance of being a mistress and all mistresses yearn for the security of being a wife."

Universal truth? Voice for her gender? Regardless, the only thing that could prevent "Switcheroo" from being a runaway best seller would be some kind of big, ugly scandal in Ms. Goldsmith's personal life.

Like, maybe she's happily married. That could be a killer.