IDEAS FOR IMPROVING OUR IMAGE

The other day a person braced me and said: "You talk about improving the image of Buffalo and Western New York through a public relations expert. But you don't give concrete suggestions as to how that expert can help."

Well, there have been some ideas from readers, and reaction has been good, though the county executive himself hasn't answered my open letters.

Now for some of the ideas . . .

Name change. First we need a name change, even if it's just "New Buffalo." Somewhere out there is a public relations maven with the imagination needed to make hay with the new name. It sure will get outsiders asking, "What's new about the new Buffalo?"

Weather bugaboo. A few years back there was a wire service story with pictures of "snowy Buffalo." Research showed it was a fake.

I do not know who would do such a thing. But I do know that nothing here could compare to the twisters that hit the Southeast in the past two weeks.

Next time we have a tragedy, the country won't hear about Nashville, just Buffalo.

What do we do? Hire a PR expert who will expose fakes like the wire service number. First off, he will get rid of that joke that says: "If you don't like the weather, stick around for a minute. It will change."

That saying was funny when I first heard it in Boston years ago. It applied in Boston, and Buffalo doesn't have a patent on it. Oops. That last sentence might surprise some Buffalo aginners.

The question about Buffalo's not being on the USA Today map of "places you might be headed for" still has not been answered. Another job for the PR maven.

Testimonials. Back when I was in the advertising dodge, the best ads were said to be personal endorsements.

I know from experience that Tim Russert of "Meet the Press" is one of many who will testify to what growing up in Buffalo can do for character. Ann English, creator of "Murphy Brown"; Mark Russell, and others are in the same category.

Buffalonians by choice. What about those who came here because of a transfer or college choice? People like Jack Kemp, Paul Snyder, Ed Rutkowski, Paul Maguire, Steve McGankey, Lou Piccone, Ernie Warlick, Charley Ferguson and Booker Edgerson.

The best endorsement of the community I have ever heard came from a lady whom I often mention, but never have met. She is Mrs. Jerry Glanville, and her husband was an assistant coach with the Buffalo Bills and then the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

One time Glanville said: "My wife cried her eyes out when she found out the family was going to the Buffalo Bills. She cried even more when she found out we were leaving here."

Why doesn't someone run with that quote?

Restaurants or lack of same. To this day I am not able to find an executive with the United Airlines magazine who will answer the question, "Why do Western New York restaurants get ignored in your publication?"

Now for a warning. There is an old saying that advises: "Be careful what you wish for. You might get it."

You see, there are those who want to keep Buffalo "the best-kept secret." (When I say "Buffalo," I am including Western New York.) Many of them will be found in the "Buffalonians by choice" category. All will say, "We like the people" when asked why they are happy here.

A friend in that category is more direct. He'll say: "The proximity. Every place I want to go to is so close."