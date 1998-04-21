ECC PROPOSES PLANS TO BOOST ENROLLMENT, MAKE MONEY

Erie Community College is hoping to make more money by offering high school students a chance to earn not only advance college placement but credit toward a bachelor's degree, ECC officials told county legislators Monday.

Interim President William J. Mariani also said he is proposing an arrangement with the University at Buffalo that would guarantee high school students enrolling at ECC admission to UB.

Mariani said he has proposed to UB President William R. Greiner that ECC enroll foreign students who have been refused admission at UB but who eventually would like to study there.

"I asked him to consider Erie Community College as his prep school," Mariani said.

Mariani also announced a concerted effort to lure high school students from northern Erie County, students who now enroll at Niagara Community College but whose tuition is partially paid by Erie County.

Dr. Gena Proulx, vice president for academic affairs, has obtained the approval of the faculty union to designate high school teachers to teach college courses such as calculus. High school students would pay a discounted fee. "The teachers would be paid by the high schools, and teaching would occur in the high schools," the dean said.

A similar program has been under way for several years at Genesee Community College, with 240 Genesee County high school students currently enrolled, Dr. Proulx said.

College officials are attempting to build revenue and enrollments in the wake of a period of decline that saw a 12.5 percent enrollment loss from 1994 through 1997. Currently, 9,400 students are enrolled at the college.

"We believe we are bottoming out," said ECC Budget Director Gerard Egel, who noted that, for the first time, the college may impose a parking fee at the three campuses.