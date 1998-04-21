BULLETIN BOARD

Five Buffalo amateurs coached by Police Athletic League boxing director Jimmy Ralston won their weight divisions at the recent New York State Golden Gloves tournament at Syracuse.

Paul Marinaccio (super heavyweight), Matt Phillips (178 pounds) and Les Ralston (165) will advance to the national tournament May 3-9 in Biloxi, Miss. Jason Jones (201, novice) and Lisa Hedges (119, female) also were weight-class winners from Buffalo.

Other Western New York winners were Anthony Tortorice (156, novice) of Niagara Falls, Jose Ramos (132, sub-novice) of Dunkirk and Sherry Rogers (125, female) of Dunkirk.

Former featherweight champ Willie Pep will receive the "1998 Jerry Flynn Courage Award" at the Rochester Boxing Hall of Fame's annual banquet on May 15 at the Mapledale Party House, 1020 Maple St. Head table guests will include Bobby Czyz, Beau Jack and Trevor Berbick. For tickets at $40 each, call Tony Liccione at 964-3077.

As part of "Tennis Month" in May, the United States Tennis Association is offering free lessons in 165 cities. Call 1-800-884-USTA.

What's happening

BASKETBALL: JV (15-under) and varsity (18-under) teams needed for the Father Belle Community Center's summer high school league. Call Fred at 847-2070. . . . Men's and women's teams and players needed for Buffalo Sport and Social Club leagues starting April 27. Call 886-3068.

HOCKEY: The North Buffalo Thundercats will hold travel tryouts at the North Buffalo Ice Rink on Tacoma Avenue today at 6 p.m. (mites); 7 (squirts), 8 (pee-wees) and 9 (bantams). Call 877-2833. . . . The Classic "AAA" Summer League seeks players for games on Friday nights and Sunday mornings. Call John McFall at 685-3660.

GOLF: St. Bonaventure University will sponsor a Golf Caravan at three Southern Tier locations this summer to benefit the school's athletic programs. The first will be at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville May 29, the second at The Pennhills Club in Bradford, Pa., June 29 and the third at the Bartlett CC in Olean Aug. 19. They will be four-person scramble events starting at 1 p.m. The cost for each event will be $75 per person or $275 per team. Proceeds from the third event will go to the men's basketball program specifically. For information, call (716) 375-2283 or fax name and team information to Derek Morel at (716) 375-2280.

LACROSSE: The Bandits Booster Club will hold the sixth annual Bandits Appreciation/Awards Banquet on May 3 at Sweetwaters, 141 Elm Street, Buffalo. Tickets are $25 each or $40 per couple for members of the booster club. For non-members, the price is $30 each or $50 per couple. Lacrosse items will be auctioned off during the banquet. A buffet dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and the band Josh Miller & Three Wheel Drive will play. For more information, phone 879-0330 or (905) 991-0726, or E-mail club president Darren Van Every at darrenv@forterie.com.

SOCCER: Signups for Cheektowaga youth soccer end Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. at the Cheektowaga Recreation Center in Cheektowaga Town Park. Call Tony Pierino at 897-7207, ext. 779.

SOFTBALL: Slow-pitch teams needed for a men's Over-35 league. Call 684-4831. . . Entries are open for the Plant 6 men's tournament May 16-17. Call Dave Niemann at 876-8425 . . . Women's slow-pitch league seeks teams for Wednesdays in Amherst. Call Jennifer at 835-4722. . . . Umpires needed for Batavia adult league. Call Bob Meisner at 343-3500. . . . Registration is open for May 2-3 coed slow-pitch tournament and a modified team tournament June 6-7. Call Bill Weber at 814-726-2305 (nights) or 814-723-6762 (days). . . . Teams needed for South Buffalo softball league. Contact Ed at 826-7043.

SPORTS DINNER: Michael Wadsworth, athletic director at the University of Notre Dame, will be guest speaker at the Notre Dame Club dinner Saturday, May 2, at 6 p.m. at the University Club on North Forest Road in Amherst. Wadsworth will speak on "The "State of the University." Tickets to the dinner, which is open to all, are $37.50 and may be obtained by calling Chris Zampogna at 631-3827 or Mark Molnar at 674-6129.

