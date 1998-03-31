PLANNING BOARD OKS PROPOSAL FOR TRUCK STOP

A controversial truck stop proposed for the intersection of Route 60 and the Southern Tier Expressway won approval Monday from the Chautauqua County Planning Board.

County Planner David Phillips said the board reviewed the project and found no reason to object.

"The intermunicipal countywide perspective is much broader. It is not the local issues that are the responsibility of the town officials," Phillips said.

The Town of Ellicott Board two weeks ago accepted a final Environmental Impact Statement for the truck stop, which was proposed several years ago by Jack Scalise Jr. of Jamestown.

Phillips added that "the Planning Board looked at all of the issues very thoroughly and recommended that this project will not result in any significant adverse countywide or intermunicipal affect and that, as such, it is a local option."

Some neighbors have been fighting the project, expressing concerns about traffic, noise, and possible environmental hazards.

The Town of Ellicott Planning Board will hold a special meeting April 18 to look over a site plan for the truck stop, while the Town Board is expected to create a water and sewer district for the project tonight.