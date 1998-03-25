Katherine Williams, 73, wife of the Rev. Dr. Lincoln Williams Sr., founder and pastor of Deliverance Temple Church of God in Christ, died Friday (March 20, 1998) in Millard Fillmore Hospital after a lengthy illness.

She was born in Pittsburgh. After graduating from high school, she worked as a secretary in the White House under President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

She came to Buffalo in 1944 on her honeymoon after her husband accepted an assignment with Holy Temple Church of God in Christ. She served there until her husband was called to establish Temple Church of God in Christ in 1965.

The mother of nine, she was soft-spoken, caring and valued as a counselor.

In addition to her husband, survivors include three sons, Elder Lincoln Jr. and Elder Douglas Sr., both of Buffalo, and Elder Daryl Sr. of Atlanta; six daughters, Jessie L. Washington and Sharon Y., both of Buffalo, Gwendolyn Davis of Saginaw, Mich., Olivia Diane Cook of Atlanta and Gloria K. and Jacquelyn Brown, both of Los Angeles; 22 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Deliverance Temple Church of God in Christ, 177 Sherman St. Burial will be in Forest Lawn.