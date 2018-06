The national parks reservations lines were reopened last week. The telephone numbers are the same as before: (800) 436-7275 for Yosemite campsites; (800) 967-2283 for Carlsbad Caverns, Mammoth Cave and Frederick Douglass Historic Site tours; and (800) 365-2267 for campsites at 21 other popular parks, including Acadia, Great Smoky Mountains, Death Valley, Grand Canyon and Joshua Tree.