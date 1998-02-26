CASTELLANI ART MUSEUM

PAPERCUTS

In our time, it took someone of the stature of Henri Matisse to elevate cut paper to the level of a major art form. Late in life when the artist was confined to a wheelchair, Matisse executed a brilliant series of cutouts that showed in dramatic fashion that this ancient art form was not to be taken lightly. Currently on display at the Castellani Art Museum is a large compilation of paper cutouts from artists working in both traditional and contemporary modes. It features works in long-established Chinese, Jewish and Polish papercutting traditions, plus works in the more economical and sometimes abstract forms of modern art. Included will be everything from intricate "Tree of Life" cutouts from Poland and modern versions of Chinese New Year banners to other works based on Jewish wall hangings and some that are reminiscent of Matisse's cutouts.

A reception for the exhibition will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. At 3 that day Carla Castellani will give a slide lecture tracing the historical development of papermaking from its creation in China through its use as a portrait medium during the Industrial Revolution. Mary Ting, guest curator for the Chinese component of the show, will give a talk on March 29 at 3 p.m. titled "Chinese Papercuts: Ancient Traditions/New Interpretation."

Papercutting workshops will be offered on Saturdays throughout March, beginning March 7 with "Traditional Cutout Flowers From Poland's Lowicz Region," presented by Barbara Frackiewicz. For details, call the museum. The exhibition was organized by Susan Fleminger of the Henry Street Settlement Abons Art Center in New York City. "Papercuts: Traditional and Contemporary" continues on view through April 26.

Castellani Art Museum, Niagara University Main Campus (286-8200). Wednesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

-- Richard Huntington