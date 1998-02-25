CITY POLICE CHIEF IS HONORED FOR SERVICE

Salamanca Police Chief Edward Gimbrone was honored Wednesday for 35 years of service to the city as a police officer.

He was surprised by Mayor Carmen Vecchiarella at a City Council meeting with the presentation of a certificate recognizing his years of service on behalf of the New York State Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials.

Gimbrone began as a patrolman Feb. 13, 1963, and worked his way up through the department. He was appointed chief Sept. 1, 1985.

At age 62, he says he would like to work another two years overseeing the department.

He said J. Steven Montgomery, juvenile officer, has announced he will retire April 4, ending 22 years as a city police officer.

During a short meeting, the City Council approved a utility easement agreement across the Allegany Reservation of the Seneca Nation of Indians to allow electrical service outside the city to a bridge on Bucktooth Run Road.

It is being constructed by the state Department of Transportation, which will bear some of the utility extension expenses. The area currently has no electric service, which will be provided now by the city's Board of Public Utilities.

The Council also authorized acceptance of a $4,000 drug prevention grant for the police department and a two-year renewal of the school-to-work program with the City School District.