ANTITRUST PROBE OF FOUR AIRLINES IS REPORTED

Federal regulators are investigating whether the nation's four biggest airlines used predatory tactics to drive smaller competitors out of major airports, the Wall Street Journal reported today.

The Justice Department has sent subpoenas to at least four small airlines to seek information on the larger companies' practices, the Journal said.

The investigation of Northwest, American, Delta and United airlines focuses on six hub airports -- Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Minneapolis and Atlanta -- where the airlines have 70 percent or more of the business. The agency also is looking into attempts to monopolize air routes from New York, the paper said.

Regulators are apparently looking for evidence of sudden price cuts or service improvements that would help them prove big carriers are trying to push smaller competitors out of business.

Delta and American officials said the airlines were cooperating. Northwest and United have denied any wrongdoing.