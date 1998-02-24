A KITCHEN GADGET THAT HELPS MAKE A QUICK STEW

Even though it seemed like all of her friends were ecstatic about a new gadget that made chopping onions a cinch, Sharon Thompson remained skeptical. In her 20 years as a newspaper food editor at the Lexington Herald-Leader, she had never found a gadget she couldn't live without.

"I've got a good knife and a food processor. I don't need anything else," Ms. Thompson thought.

Then, as a favor to a friend, Ms. Thompson attended a "Pampered Chef" party, which is the kitchen tools equivalent of a Tupperware party. There she watched as the "kitchen consultant" minced an onion in seconds using a Swiss-made, cylindrical, spring-action tool that cost $26.50 plus tax.

"Half the people at the party already had one, and they started raving about it," Ms. Thompson said in a telephone interview.

Curiosity got the best of her. Ms. Thompson may be a food professional by day, but when she gets home every evening, she's exhausted just like anybody else. And she has to feed two teen-age daughters who count calories, plus attend the usual array of night meetings and school activities.

"I'm for anything that saves time," Ms. Thompson said.

Lo and behold, the "food chopper," as it is officially called, does.

"This thing really is so easy to use and easy to clean," she said. "I chop the onion on a paper plate, then I can just throw the mess away."

After listening to Ms. Thompson rave, curiosity got the best of me, too. This is probably the best-designed "gadget" I've worked with, and cleanup truly is a breeze. Peeling the onion is still required, and you must cut the onion in half or quarters before chopping. But with a few swift whacks, the onion is ready. If chopping onions is a chore you especially despise, this is a worthwhile investment.

Actually, the onion ends up more minced than chopped, best suited (I think) to soups or stews, such as today's recipe for Quickie Cajun Stew. It's adapted from one of Ms. Thompson's original quick recipes, and our thanks go out to her for sharing this rich, satisfying soup.

Though you can order a Pampered Chef chopper without attending a party, it does help to see the chopping technique demonstrated. To find the Pampered Chef consultant nearest you, call the company toll-free at (800) 266-5562.

MENU

Quickie Cajun Stew

Shredded cabbage with vinaigrette

Biscuits (from the freezer case)

QUICKIE CAJUN STEW

1 cup "instant" 5-minute rice

2 tablespoons butter

2 large onions (for 2 cups minced)

1 medium green bell pepper (for 1 cup chopped)

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) beef broth

7 to 8 ounces turkey kielbasa sausage

2 teaspoons salt-free Cajun seasoning, or to taste

1 small can (5 ounces) white-meat chicken

Bring 1 cup of water to a boil in a 2-quart saucepan. Meanwhile, proceed with Step 2. When the water boils, add the rice, cover the pan and remove from the heat until ready to serve.

Place the butter in a 4 1/2 -quart Dutch oven or soup pot and begin melting it over medium-high heat. Peel and chop the onions, adding them to the pot as you chop. Cook the onions until slightly soft, about 2 minutes.

Meanwhile, seed and chop the bell pepper; set aside.

Add the flour to the soup pot and stir constantly as the flour starts to brown, 2 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat. Open the broth cans and remove any visible fat.

Return the pot to the heat and add the broth. Raise the heat to high and stir to loosen any brown bits. Add the bell pepper, cover the pot and bring the soup to a boil, about 3 minutes.

Slice the sausage into 1/4 -inch-thick circles. Drain the juice from the chicken. Add the sausage, chicken and Cajun seasoning to the pot and re-cover. Boil until the green pepper is tender, about 4 minutes. (Crack the pot lid if the soup begins to boil over.) Remove the pot from the heat, and uncover to let it cool somewhat.

Meanwhile, divide the rice evenly into 4 large soup bowls. Ladle the soup over the rice and serve at once. Serves 4.

Approximate values per serving (Using Nutritionist IV software): 520 calories (32 percent from fat), 18 grams fat (4.5 grams saturated), 38 milligrams cholesterol, 25 grams protein, 63 grams carbohydrates, 2.5 grams dietary fiber, 774 milligrams sodium.

Send us desperate tales of woe or everyday success stories and your favorite quick recipes to Desperation Dinners, c/o United Media, 200 Madison Ave., New York, N.Y. 10016; or e-mail: ddinners@aol.com