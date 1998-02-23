LOUCKS RESIGNS AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT STUDY PANEL

The volunteer head of Amherst's government study commission has quit, calling his service a waste of time because too few members attended meetings.

"I just got fed up with people not showing up," Lester D. Loucks said Monday.

Since January, four members have resigned from the 13-member commission.

At the February meeting, only five members showed up, Loucks said.

There were no meetings held in November and December, he said.

Between January and July 1997, usually seven members showed up at monthly meetings. In August, Loucks sent a memo to commission members asking them to improve their attendance, but it had little impact.

The commission advises the Town Board on the structure and operations of town government. Its membership includes five Republicans, five Democrats, two Conservatives and a voter who's not enrolled in any political party.

The commission has looked at such issues at salary schedules and procurement and travel fund policies.

The commission recommended the town's tax receiver position be abolished and the duties folded into the town clerk's office. The Town Board and voters approved, and the idea was implemented this year.

Loucks was a town supervisor for 18 years in the Allegany County Town of Wellsville before moving to Amherst in 1990. He had served as a Democratic member on the commission since 1992 and as its chairman since 1995.

"I have better things to do than go to meetings when nobody else is there," he said.

Council Member Daniel J. Ward has served as the Town Board's liaison to the commission since January. "They've made a variety of reform proposals, but about nine out 10 times, nothing happens," Ward said.

Council Member James P. Hayes said he's found the commission helpful, and he cited its recommendation for a travel policy as one example of how it improved town government.

Following the commission's advice, departments now establish budgets and accounts to pay for employee travel to seminars and conferences.

Supervisor Susan J. Grelick said the town would look for a replacement.

Two new members were appointed to the commission at the Town Board meeting Monday night.

"To cast them aside and say they should be disbanded is not a good idea," Hayes said.