Peter T. Ziobro, a longtime Angola resident, died Wednesday (Feb. 18, 1998) while visiting a daughter in Sparks, Nev. He was 86.

Born in Buffalo, Ziobro served in the Civilian Conservation Corps, building roads in California in the early 1930s. He later returned to Buffalo to work for J.H. Williams Co., from which he retired in 1965 after 33 years of service.

Dubbed "Pete the Fisherman" by his friends, Ziobro enjoyed fishing year-round, according to a daughter, Patricia of Concord, Calif.

"From the time he was a young boy, his father used to take him to a particular spot along Lake Erie in Angola to fish," she said.

After his retirement, Ziobro spent much of his time there, fishing with his buddies and swapping fish stories, his daughter said. Ziobro so loved the lake, she said, he spent the past 13 summers working a part-time job at Sturgeon Point Marina.

Ziobro also was a music lover, especially Polish folk music. He played the saxophone as a young man and, more recently, enjoyed regaling his family with harmonica tunes.

In addition to his daughter Patricia, survivors include his wife of 57 years, the former Lottie Kudla; another daughter, Jean Borgue of Sparks; two brothers, Ted and Chester; three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered today in Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, Angola. Burial was in Most Precious Blood Cemetery.

