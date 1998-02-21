THERE'S NO BUSINESS LIKE SNOW BUSINESS

SNOW IN AMERICA

By Bernard Mergen

Smithsonian Institution Press

321 pages, $24.95

If you read a book-length treatise on the subject of snow and find only passing mention of Buffalo, you really have to wonder -- has global warming thawed our national image that much?

Probably not, but it also doesn't detract from Bernard Mergen's impressive survey of the place of snow in American culture.

For the record, Buffalo is the very first city mentioned -- on Page XIV in the introduction -- but Mergen, professor of American civilization at George Washington University, is more interested in the way snow drifts through the national consciousness than in how it drifts through American streets.

"Those who play in snow -- who sled, sleigh, snowshoe and ski -- know instinctively that snow is more than either resource or refuse," he notes about halfway through this volume.

"It is an impossible to define snow as it is to define play. The word snow is a riddle for phenomena with unnamed and unnumbered dimensions. There are as many ways to know snow as there are snows, from the powder that blows away as a skier descends to the avalanche that buries everything in its path."

Mergen clearly knows his white stuff -- the first time, by the way, that this reviewer has used that usually reprehensible phrase in more than 20 years of covering snowstorms for The Buffalo News. From debunking the myth that Eskimos have a zillion names for snow to describing the near-infinite crystal growth variables that make identical flakes extremely unlikely, he offers a multifaceted look at winter.

There's a lot of history of snow studies here, as well as a look at the place of snow in literature and some fascinating insights on the roles winter and snow played in the forging of an American national identity.

After reading this, you may realize that snow drifts more deeply through American thought, imagery and self-consciousness than you might have thought. American movies and television may be selling the world a sunnier view of the national climate, but those of us who shovel and slide through a good part of the year were there much earlier, putting the stamp of snowflakes on the American spirit.

Still, books limited to pondering the powder of winter are a rarity, and good ones more so. Aside from journals, recent decades have offered us descriptions of such disasters as the Blizzard of '77, but little in the way of deeper histories or analysis.

Along with Blake McKelvey's "Snow in the Cities," a study of urban snow removal efforts released in 1996 by the University of Rochester Press, this volume deserves space on the shelf for those who may want to clear some fireside time to read about what's really going on outside.