FIVE DIE AFTER DRIVER OF MOTOR HOME FALLS ASLEEP

A motor home carrying five couples home to Utah from a cruise crashed in the gravel median of Interstate 15, killing five and injuring five others. The driver apparently had fallen asleep.

The vehicle descended into the median Friday and hit a 10-foot-high emergency crossover lane, police said. The crash tore the passenger compartment of the RV away from the chassis and sent it flipping up and over the crossover lane. Some victims remained trapped underneath the shattered motor home for more than an hour.

The dead were identified as Joseph Jewkes Jr., 68, and his wife, Karen, of Sandy, Utah; Clemont Atwood, 75, and wife Marcella, of Hurricane, Utah; and Cleora Clark, 50, of Price, Utah.

The couples had agreed to limit driving shifts to a maximum of two hours to avoid dozing off. But one of the survivors said Jewkes apparently fell asleep, said a spokesman for the San Bernardino County coroner.

Four of their traveling companions -- who were not identified -- were in serious or critical condition. Another was in satisfactory condition.

The crash occurred in the Mojave Desert about 120 miles northeast of Los Angeles.