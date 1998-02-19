WHEN THEY SPIT, IT MEANS THEY LOVE YOU ... AND OTHER TALES FROM THE ROCK 'N' ROLL ROAD

The road to stardom is said to be filled with lucky breaks. Local musicians would agree -- broken promises, broken cars and broken bones.

You're never quite sure where that next road gig will take you or if it's such a great idea to try that gymnastics move while singing.

Our rising stars share some stories, all given with a smile and told with a sense of humor.

Broken bones

Jeff Jackson won't stand still. The Mudtown Rudy vocalist swings, sways, jumps and dances up a storm as his band plays. When he's tired of being on stage, he'll leap into the audience to dance with fans. One stage dive gave Jackson an unexpected chance to take it easy for about six months.

"I jumped off a two-foot stage to dance with the people, and as I was in midair, I saw I was going to hit a guy in the back. I diverted myself and landed totally wrong," Jackson recalls. "I could feel my foot was broken, but I hopped around hoping it was just a strain."

It wasn't a strain. It was a pretty bad break that required surgery and a couple of pins inserted into his foot. Stuck in a cast for six months, the mobile performer also endured the agony of sitting still on a stool during gigs.

The experience did little to deter his exuberance on stage, however. "Now I land on my left foot," Jackson says.

He's also left with a reminder of the break, affectionately called "gig foot" by his bandmates. "After a gig, my foot swells up and hurts for a few days. I have to walk around with a cane," Jackson says.

Consider members of the local rock outfit the Tails as among the countless young musicians inspired by the Who's Pete Townshend.

"It was my 30th birthday and I was particularly excited on stage that night," says guitarist Jeff Miers. "I was trying to be Pete Townshend and I was jumping around and landed wrong."

He made it through the concert in true show biz fashion, but later needed surgery to repair a torn ligament and remove cartilage. Another time, guitarist Kevin Boyle tore the fingernail off his hand. "It was the same Pete Townshend type of thing," Miers says.

Bad luck sometimes follows one person in a group. Johnny Revolting bassist Brian Young, called his band's secret weapon, is that type of person.

"He's out of control," says drummer Andrew Boehmer. "He's the most revolting person in the band. One show, the microphone wasn't grounded and he got knocked off his feet and on his back. At another show, he jumped on my kick drum, put one foot on the end to jump off and broke his ankle. He had to play sitting for six months."

The injury gave the guys in Johnny Revolting perfect joke fodder for a long time. "Young had to tell people, 'I hurt myself playing bass,' " laughs Boehmer.

DoomBuggy's Scotty James was proud of his homemade Halloween outfit, a replica of the caped superhero costume worn by the Monkees in their television show. James looked the part, but he didn't plan on acting out the band's slapstick comedy routines.

"I don't know what he was trying to do, but it turned into an enormous belly flop," recalls DoomBuggy vocalist Clarke Faust of the moment James flew off the stage, onto a table and then onto the floor.

James' cracked ribs left him in great pain for about six weeks. His sensitive bandmates relished opportunities to crack him up even more. "Every time we got him laughing, he was also grimacing," Faust says.

Guitarist Bruce Wojick is a bit more cautious these days when he's performing with the Niagara Falls band God's Children. A few years back he escaped injury when a 12-foot-high stack of speakers he had jumped on crumpled beneath him.

"I felt it start to wobble and it all came down -- with me. Unbelievably, I got up, got back on stage and kept playing," he says.

Wojick didn't break anything but the speakers (and he has his $275 bill to prove it), but the incident stays in the back of his mind on stage. "There have been times when I've felt like climbing again. Then I say no. It was just too close."

Road warriors

Girlpope guitarist Mark Norris' favorite road story falls under the heading "doing a good deed." Girlpope, Rocketship 7 and Oui 73 were returning from performing a triple bill at St. Bonaventure University when Norris' carload noticed a car weaving in front of them.

"We were trying to warn the van behind us to slow down because of this car," Norris said. The van, with members of Oui 73, misread the signal and sped up. "It looked like there was going to be an accident. We flashed our lights again and the car, thinking we were the police, pulled over."

The two inebriated teens were in for a surprise when Oui 73 bassist Richie Coffman launched into a lecture about the dangers of drinking and driving, then insisted on driving them home. The teens, remembering what their parents said about strangers and taking in Coffman's appearance (he was still in full stage wardrobe complete with scarf and rose-colored glasses), were reluctant.

"Coffman didn't realize what he looked like," Norris said. "The kid says: 'You're not driving me home. Look at you.' There were 15 people on the side of the Thruway laughing."

Coffman insisted, the kids relented, and they were escorted home with a full caravan of musicians.

Be prepared for anything when playing out of town. The fates may conspire against you (McCarthyizm played Cleveland the night the Indians lost the World Series) or for you (the Electric Bushmen's performance at the Atlanta Olympics was the night before the tragic bombing at Centennial Park).

"We were supposed to play the night of the bombing, too," recalls Matt Facciola, guitarist and singer for the Electric Bushmen. "And we were at Centennial Park every day. I have pictures standing right where the bombing happened."

A change in plans brought Facciola home a day early, but the thought of what might have been still lingers. "It's something I'm never going to forget," he says.

And the only certainty is the unexpected when playing your first gig at an unfamiliar venue.

That's true even if it's just down the road in Rochester, as Mudtown Rudy learned playing a club with a stage barely big enough for a trio. The other two musicians performed in the hallway outside the restrooms. "Every time someone had to go to the bathroom, I had to move and turn my guitar," says guitarist Todd Harrington. "Sometimes they hit the microphone walking by and it would swing and hit (guitarist) Bob Hanley's head."

The international travels of the Jazzabels carry an interesting theme for the folk duo. "We're always playing condemned buildings," says guitarist Kilissa McGoldrick. "When we were in Mexico, we drove by a building that looked like it was going to fall down. When we were told, 'That's where you're playing,' we laughed."

Their venue was an old community center filled with families dressed in their Sunday best. "The people were all dressed up. I saw kids with winter boots on, even though it was September. We learned that was the style," says Cathy Carfagna.

McGoldrick remembered a trip to Italy with a similar situation. "The building was also propped up. It had been damaged in an earthquake 10 years earlier and they still hadn't completed the renovations."

Culture shock extends to the club scene, a fact learned by members of the now-defunct Splatcats. They found out firsthand about "gobbing," an act of endearment on the European front where spitting replaces applause. "It was like standing out in the rain, but it was spit," says former Splatcat Richie Coffman. "The crowd was having such a good time. It was one of my favorite shows."

Closer to home with his new band Oui 73, Coffman recalls a recent gig at Kutztown State (the college Bills fans will recognize from Andre Reed). Excited to perform at the school, band members were puzzled when road directions took them past the college.

"We keep going, past Kutztown State, and we're starting to see cornfields. We keep driving and we're out in the middle of 'Children of the Corn' area. We finally find the place we're suppose to play and it's a deli," Coffman says. "There's a sign inside that says, 'Mom's Homemade Liverwurst, $3.99,' but they even spelled liverwurst wrong."

He still has the sign, Coffman says, a reminder that "to see us play costs as much as a liverwurst sandwich."

If it's not liverwurst, it might be bagels.

Girlpope's Norris recalls the band's gig at Bugsy's in Pittsburgh as especially memorable. "The guy on the phone said Bugsy's was a teen hangout. We pulled up to the place and it was Bugsy's Bagels," Norris says. "They didn't have a stage and we were way too loud for a bagel shop."

The show actually turned out quite well for the trio, except for Norris' one complaint: "We didn't get any free bagels."