MAYOR TO HOLD LINE ON PROPERTY TAXES

Mayor Masiello may face a $16 million deficit and an eroding tax base, but that won't stop him from holding the line on property taxes and lowering the unpopular garbage fee.

"He's been clear, clearer than he's ever been," said Eva Hassett, commissioner of Administration and Finance.

The mayor's goal as he heads into 1998-99 budget talks is to freeze the tax levy. That, in turn, would mean a small tax cut for some property owners.

Masiello also wants to lower the garbage fee, one of his more important and unpopular first-term reforms.

There's no "read my lips" type of pledge from Masiello but the message is clear. He will do everything possible to keep taxes from going up.

If he succeeds, it would mark his second consecutive "hold the line" budget and join him with Gov. Pataki and County Executive Gorski -- two other politicians who recently adopted a freeze or cut in taxes.

"I don't want to raise taxes," Masiello said. "Our preference is to hold the line on taxes, and I have urged my people to try and do that."

To get his way on lowering the garbage fee, Masiello threatens to privatize the city's garbage services.

He has given the union 30 days to come up with a cost-saving plan or risk losing their jobs to a private contractor. The union's contract expires June 30.

On Monday, the two sides sit down for the first time to talk about how the city can lower the garbage fee without privatizing services.

"Every time they want to save a buck, they come back to the same blue-collar workers," said union president John Scardino.

Despite all that, Scardino thinks the two sides can develop a plan that cuts costs and still protects his members.

Masiello says it's too early to talk about how far the user fee should drop. Single-family homeowners now pay about $141 a year for garbage pick-up.

The mayor is not alone in his quest.

On Tuesday, Common Council members are expected to vote on a measure asking the administration and union to work with them on developing a User Fee Reduction Plan.

"We go into the budget process with two goals -- not to increase taxes and to reduce the user fee," said Council Member at Large Rosemarie LoTempio.

The obstacles facing the city are immense.

The city has asked the state for an extra $16 million to cover next year's budget gap.

On top of that, School Superintendent James Harris has asked the city for an extra $10 million next year.

Harris says the money is needed so the district can retool and meet tougher new standards.

City officials are balking.

"It's very, very difficult," said Ms. Hassett. "We already have a $16 million gap in our budget. Adding new need on top of that doesn't look good."

Even the Council's strongest education supporters think the request may back-fire.

"That makes my job harder," said Council Member at Large Barbra Kavanaugh. "I would love to see us increase funding for city schools. And I will continue trying because I believe we under fund education."

But she and others don't think the schools have done enough to help themselves.

The city's new budget year begins July 1.