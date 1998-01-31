BONA BEATS ST. JOE'S BEHIND PALMER'S 18

Dump the ball inside. Again and again. Dump a seven-game losing streak against St. Joseph's.

That was the formula played out Saturday night in the Reilly Center as St. Bonaventure flew past the Hawks, 70-56, before the season's third sellout crowd of 6,000.

The Bonnies had dropped all three meetings to St. Joe's last year when the Hawks won the Atlantic 10 championship. St. Joe's eliminated the Bonnies in the A-10 quarterfinals on its way to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

St. Joe's, in fact, embarrassed Bona last year in the Reilly Center on Senior Day, 86-50, the Bonnies' second-worst loss ever at home.

"It seems every time we play except the game here last year, it's been a dogfight but we weren't able to pull it out," said Bona forward Rashaan Palmer, who poured in a game-high 18 points. "This time we did the right things."

Bona never trailed and solidified its hold on fourth place in the A-10. The Bonnies are 14-8 overall and 4-5 in the A-10, just 1 1/2 games behind Temple in the race for third. St. Joe's is 7-10, 1-7.

Sophomore guard Tim Winn returned to the Bona lineup for the first time since severely spraining his ankle Jan. 11 at Temple. Winn played five minutes in each half, scoring two points on a layup with 41 seconds left.

His biggest contributions came in practice this week, when he played the role of St. Joe's star guard Rashid Bey on the Bona scout team. Bey scored 11 points in the first 10 minutes -- and didn't score again as he was dogged by Winn and David Capers.

"I told him (Winn) after the game he needs to get in great condition right now," said coach Jim Baron. "I just told him to defend and run the offense. The biggest part of his game is to be able to run, defend and use his athleticism. Getting him back little by little has been important because he's helped us prepare."

Bona snapped the streak largely through its inside dominance that kept the Hawks mostly on the perimeter and held St. Joe's to 39.6 percent from the field. At the other end, Palmer, Cyrus and backup center Peter Van Paassen combined to go 16 for 30.

The Bonnies outscored the Hawks in the paint, 36-16, including 20-4 in the first half as center Caswell Cyrus collected 10 of his 12 points. Palmer was particularly strong on post-up moves.

James Singleton chipped in 13 points for the Bonnies and red-shirt sophomore Capers equaled his career high of 11 for the third straight game while making his first start of the season.

"We worked a lot in practice on getting around their picks and staying with Bey because he's so quick," Capers said. "We said we had to take a stand and not let him hurt us anymore."

Bona had a 31-23 halftime lead and was up by as many as 14 (48-34) in the second half. A 10-0 St. Joe's run made it 48-44 and the Hawks cut it to 50-46 on Frank Wilkins' layup with 7:57 left.

Bey missed a three-pointer and then clanked two free throws that could have cut the gap to two. After failing on those chances, the Hawks disintegrated.

When Capers drilled a three-pointer to put Bona up, 57-46, chaos took over on the St. Joe's bench. Coach Phil Martelli earned a technical and was pushing for more the rest of the game.

Bona has a week off, excellent recuperation time for Winn, before returning to action Feb. 8 at Rhode Island. The next home game is Feb. 11 against Virginia Tech.