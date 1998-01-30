SOPER LOOKING SUPER

Butch Soper grabbed the lead in the fourth round of the PBA's Long John Silver's Classic then held on through final set to secure the top seed in today's championship round.

Soper, whose last title came in the 1996 PBA National Championship, is bidding for his seventh title. Soper finished the match play and qualifying portions of the tournament with a 10,174 pinfall, a match play record of 15-9 and an average of 231 for 42 games.

Ricky Ward, the third-place finisher one week ago in Brentwood, Calif., qualified second with an 18-6 record and 10,159 pins.

Doug Kent of Canandaigua is third with 9,971 pins. Mike Scroggins is fourth with 9,907 and Gary Skidmore completed the top five with 9,799.

Tom Baker of Buffalo finished seventh with a 12-12 record and 9,787 pins to earn $2,600. Baker was last week's second-place finisher.