Paula Jones and Bill Clinton

could they have met? Maybe. Did he do what she claims? Maybe. If he wasn't the president, would she have taken him to court? I don't think so. These stories are trash. I'm more interested in how our government works than in what its members do behind closed doors. If Jones was so upset, why did she wait so long to cry about it? Perhaps Clinton is no saint, but he makes for a pretty good president. Let's stop these annoyances now.

Bill Vogel Orchard Park